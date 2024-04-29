Hyundai, BMW, Jaguar among 39,000 vehicles recalled: Check car recalls here

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration issued multiple recalls over the last week, including notices for Hyundai over 31,440 Genesis vehicles due to a fuel pump issue.

Are you looking to see if any recalls were issued on your vehicle? If the car isn't listed below, owners can check USA TODAY’s automotive recall database or search NHTSA’s database for new recalls. The NHTSA website allows you to search for recalls based on your vehicle identification number or VIN.

Here is what you need to know about the vehicle recalls published by NHTSA from April 22 to April 27.

Jaguar recall for air bag tear

Jaguar is recalling 2,409 of its 2021-2023 E-Pace vehicles. In the NHTSA report, the automaker said the passenger air bag may tear during deployment. When an airbag is torn, it may not protect a person in a crash. This can increase the risk of injury. Hot gasses can exit a torn air bag and burn an occupant.

Jaguar drivers will receive a free service from their dealers. Mechanics will replace the passenger air bag module. Recall notification letters are expected to be sent out on June 14. Owners may contact Jaguar customer service at 1-800-452-4827. Jaguar's number for this recall is H491.

Recalled vehicles:

2021-2023 E-Pace

BMW recall for air bag rupture

BMW is recalling its 2014-2015 M3 models for an air bag inflator rupture.

BMW is recalling 5,761 of its 2014-2015 vehicles. In NHTSA report, the company said that the head air bag inflator may fail at the weld joint which can cause gas to leak from the inflator or cause a rupture. If an inflator ruptures, it may cause sharp metal fragments to enter or exit the vehicle. In addition, an inflator that leaks gas may only partially inflate during a crash. Both defects will increase the risk of injury.

For free, dealers will replace the head air bags. Recall notification letters are expected to be mailed out on June 14. Owners may contact BMW customer service at 1-800-525-7417.

Recalled 2014-2015 BMW vehicles:

228I

320I

328D

328I

335I

428I

435I

M235I

M3

M4

Hyundai recalls Genesis vehicles for loss of drive power from fuel pump

Hyundai is recalling 31,440 of its 2022-2023 Genesis vehicles. The fuel pump may fail which can result in a loss of drive power. A loss if drive power can increase the risk of a crash, NHTSA report said.

To resolve this issue Genesis drivers can bring their vehicles to their local dealers where a mechanic will inspect and replace the fuel pump assembly. This service will be completed for free. Notification letters are expected to be delivered by June 18. Owners may contact Hyundai customer service at 1-855-371-9460. Hyundai's number for this recall is 022G. This recall is an expansion of recall number 23V-630.

Recalled 2022-2023 Genesis vehicles:

GV70

GV80

G80

G90

Ahjané Forbes is a reporter on the National Trending Team at USA TODAY. Ahjané covers breaking news, car recalls, crime, health, lottery and public policy stories. Email her at aforbes@gannett.com . Follow her on Instagram, Threads and X (Twitter) @forbesfineest.

