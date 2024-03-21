Hyper Energy Bar proposed for Ankeny; would be sixth location in Des Moines metro

Ankeny could get its own Hyper Energy Bar.

The city's Plan and Zoning Commission approved a site plan for a new location of the energy drink, smoothie and coffee chain at its Tuesday meeting. Hyper Energy Bar has been expanding across the Des Moines metro with locations in Urbandale, West Des Moines, Waukee, Grimes and, most recently, Altoona.

The Ankeny site plan is subject to stormwater management and easement approvals by the City Council. The company did not immediately respond to a request for further information about when the Ankeny location could open.

The proposed 1,029-square-foot Hyper Energy Bar at 1101 S. Ankeny Blvd. would include a double drive-thru, parking spots, outdoor patio space, a shade structure, a connection to the High Trestle Trail and bike parking. The shop would be across the street from Ankeny High School and north of Veridian Credit Union.

Hyper Energy Bar started as a food truck in September 2020 and opened its first brick-and-mortar location in July 2021 in Waukee. The site in Ankeny is currently undeveloped.

Though all of the locations so far are in the Des Moines metro, Quad Cities-based real estate and hospitality firm Heart of America Group is behind the brand. Other brands in the group's portfolio, with locations from Ohio to Colorado, include Johnny’s Italian Steakhouse, Burger Shed, The Machine Shed and The Republic on Grand, as well as hotels and the Tommy's Express Car Wash chain.

