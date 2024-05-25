'Hurricane-force' gusts possible Sunday in Louisville. What to know about weather forecast

This article will update.

The National Weather Service of Louisville is predicting severe weather Sunday, which could impact Jack Harlow's first Gazebo Festival and Memorial Day weekend activities.

The most likely hazard will be high winds "with localized hurricane-force gusts possible," according to the Louisville office of the National Weather Service. Tornadoes, flooding and hail are less likely but also possible.

Isolated thunderstorms could begin as early as Sunday morning with more widespread storms expected Sunday evening.

The storms could last until early Monday morning. After a cloudy start on Memorial Day, it will be sunny later in the day with the temperature hitting nearly 80, according to the National Weather Service's Louisville office.

Organized severe weather is possible Sunday into Sunday night. Damaging wind gusts, possibly up to hurricane force in some spots, will be the main hazard, but we cannot rule out a tornado, flooding, or hail. #kywx #inwx pic.twitter.com/nE0QIwLWT2 — NWS Louisville (@NWSLouisville) May 25, 2024

Where to report power outages and downed lines

To report a power outage, you can text "OUTAGE" to 4LGEKU (454358) or you can report by phone to LG&E by calling 502-589-1444 or 1-800-331-7370.

To report an outage to KU/ODP, call 1-800-981-0600.

You can also report power outages through your online account.

Customers should assume that all downed power lines are "live," or energized, and stay away from them. You should also avoid contact with tree limbs or branches touching a power line.

To report a downed power line, call LG&E at 1-800-331-7370 and dial 1-1-3 for quicker service. You can call KU/ODP's residential service at 1-800-981-0600 and dial 1-1-2 for quicker service.

How to report downed traffic signals or tree limbs blocking a road

If you encounter a downed traffic signal or a limb blocking a roadway, contact Metro311 by dialing 311. You can also report issues online here or by downloading the Metro311 app in your phone's app store.

Reporter Marina Johnson contributed to this story.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Severe weather and high winds will likely hit Louisville on Sunday.