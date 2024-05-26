Tornado watch issued for Louisville following warnings in Western Kentucky

Tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings issued in western Kentucky on Sunday could be a preview of the storms set to arrive in Louisville during the afternoon and evening hours.

Much of the Louisville metro area was put under a tornado watch just before 10 a.m. Sunday. The National Weather Service reported a few tornadoes were likely and wind gusts could reach up to 75 mph. Scattered hail could be up to 2 inches in size.

A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Indiana, Kentucky and Tennessee until 3 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/A0sRdPRkEy — NWS Louisville (@NWSLouisville) May 26, 2024

A tornado was observed near Mayfield around 8:18 a.m. local time, according to a tweet from the National Weather Service in Paducah. Mayfield was hit with a tornado in 2021 that killed at least nine people, The Courier Journal previously reported.

8:18 am 5/26/24: Take cover if you live near Mayfield, KY! Radar confirmed tornado approaching from the west!!! — NWS Paducah, KY (@NWSPaducah) May 26, 2024

In a LENSAlert sent out around 10 a.m. Sunday, Louisville Metro Emergency Services advised residents to monitor the weather forecast throughout the day.

"Strong to severe storms likely this afternoon," Metro EMS said in a statement. "Damaging winds, tornadoes, and flooding are possible."

When will severe weather reach Louisville today?

The National Weather Service in Louisville said there will be two waves of storms Sunday, with the first expected to arrive in the metro area as soon as 11 a.m. and could last as late as 6 p.m.

"These storms may be sub-severe when they arrive, but afternoon strengthening is possible," the weather service said in a statement early Sunday. "A few storms could become severe."

A second wave of storms, forecast to arrive as early as 10 p.m. and potentially linger into Monday morning, represents the "greatest risk for severe weather" Sunday, the weather service said. Widespread damaging winds and flash flooding were the main overnight threats.

The tornado risk for the overnight hours appears to be greater than the first wave of storms, according to a graphic from the weather service. Large hail could also be a threat overnight.

This article will update.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Louisville, Kentucky weather Sunday forecast, tornado watch