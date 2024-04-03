A hunter in Calhoun County thought he harvested a coyote, the DNR said it was a wolf

A hunter reported that he harvested a large animal in Calhoun County in January during a legal coyote hunt, but genetic testing by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources revealed the animal to be a gray wolf.

This photo is provided only as an example a grey wolf. Due to the ongoing investigation, the DNR at this time is not sharing photos of the wolf found in Calhoun County.

"Michigan’s known wolf population is located in the Upper Peninsula. The department continues to search for wolves in the Lower Peninsula but has found only a few signs of wolf presence in that part of Michigan since the state’s wolf population became reestablished in the 1980s," the DNR said in a press release Wednesday.

"This particular wolf was observed when a hunter, engaged in legal coyote hunting accompanied by a guide, said he encountered what was initially believed to be a large coyote. The hunter harvested the animal, which weighed 84 pounds. Eastern coyotes typically weigh between 25 pounds and 40 pounds."

Once present throughout Michigan, wolves are now confined almost exclusively to the Upper Peninsula.

The DNR is continuing to investigate the presence of the wolf in Calhoun County, and the department does not suspect the animal was part of an established population in the southern Lower Peninsula.

Residents do not need to be concerned about broader wolf presence in the county or the Lower Peninsula, the DNR said. Data collected on collared wolves in the state have shown the animals can travel thousands of miles, in some cases far beyond their known range.

"This is an unusual case, and the DNR is actively delving into the matter to learn more about this particular animal's origin," said Brian Roell, large carnivore specialist for the DNR. "While rare, instances of wolves traversing vast distances have been documented, including signs of wolves in recent decades in Michigan’s Lower Peninsula.”

The DNR highlighted several previous instances of wolf presence in the northern Lower Peninsula:

In October 2004, a wolf originally collared in the eastern Upper Peninsula was captured and killed by a coyote trapper in Presque Isle County.

During winter track surveys in 2011 and 2015, track evidence consistent with wolflike animals was observed in Cheboygan and Emmet counties.

In 2014, biologists from the Little Traverse Bay Bands of Odawa Indians captured a wolf on a trail camera during an eagle survey. DNA analysis of scat collected at the site confirmed the animal as a wolf.

Targeted winter track surveys in the northern Lower Peninsula in 2019 yielded no evidence of wolves in the region. The department plans to conduct another targeted track survey in 2025 with resident assistance.

Wolves in Michigan are currently an endangered species by federal court order, and can be killed only if they are a direct and immediate threat to human life.

This article originally appeared on Battle Creek Enquirer: A hunter in Calhoun County thought he harvested a coyote, the DNR said it was a wolf