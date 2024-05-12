Hundreds participate in 35th Make-A-Wish truck convoy

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Hundreds of trucks participated in the 35th annual Make-A-Wish Mother’s Day Truck Convoy at the Manheim Pennsylvania Auto Auction.

Michael Kindt has been a part of the fundraiser for seven years. Kindt participates every year to give back to the organization that helped his family.

“I have a granddaughter that’s a Make-A-Wish child unfortunately she can’t come because of the loud noises, but insurance companies wouldn’t help her with some medical equipment she needed. I called Make-A-Wish. No hesitations. Two weeks later, she had everything she needed,” said Make-A-Wish truck driver Michael Kindt.

Many wish kids ride shotgun during the drive including Hailey Dougherty.

“I was diagnosed with leukemia back in 2020,” said Hailey Dougherty.

Dougherty has been in remission for almost two years. She has ridden shotgun in Kindt’s truck for the past few years.

“I couldn’t ask for a better truck driver,” said Dougherty.

“She’s a great kid. She’s grown up very strong,” said Kindt.

This fundraiser helps fund 75% of wishes in the Susquehanna Valley. Right now, there are 75 kids in the area waiting for there wish.

“The whole process of granting a wish is amazing. So, this event helps us grant more wishes every year,” said Mother’s Day Truck Convoy committee chair, Terry Finch.

Since this fundraiser began in 1990, more than 11,000 trucks have participated and the event has raised $9.2 million.

