Huge explosion in northern Gaza as Israeli bombardment continues

OpenAI's video generation tool Sora took the AI community by surprise in February with fluid, realistic video that seems miles ahead of competitors. Shy Kids is a digital production team based in Toronto that was picked by OpenAI as one of a few to produce short films essentially for OpenAI promotional purposes, though they were given considerable creative freedom in creating "air head." In an interview with visual effects news outlet fxguide, post-production artist Patrick Cederberg described "actually using Sora" as part of his work. Perhaps the most important takeaway for most is simply this: While OpenAI's post highlighting the shorts lets the reader assume they more or less emerged fully formed from Sora, the reality is that these were professional productions, complete with robust storyboarding, editing, color correction, and post work like rotoscoping and VFX.