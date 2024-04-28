Huge explosion in northern Gaza as Israeli bombardment continues
A large smoke plume from an explosion in Gaza could be seen on the skyline on Sunday. The smoke rose from northern Gaza, as filmed by The Associated Press from Southern Israel.
The call comes at a time of growing U.S. disapproval of Israel’s handling of the war against Hamas.
After a bounceback week for stocks, a Fed meeting, jobs report, and a busy week of corporate earnings are set to greet investors.
These are today's mortgage rates. Rates likely won't drop for months, so if you want to buy now, you shouldn't hold out for lower rates. Lock in your rate now.
The NFL Draft is over, but there's still news breaking. Stay updated with Yahoo Sports.
There haven't been many punters drafted in the fourth round or higher like Tory Taylor just was. Chicago's No. 1 overall pick welcomed him in unique fashion.
Universities across the country are taking varying approaches to encampments that have taken root on their campuses, with some allowing them to remain and others calling in police to break them up.
The two-month gauntlet that is the NBA postseason is as much about surviving as it is advancing.
OpenAI's video generation tool Sora took the AI community by surprise in February with fluid, realistic video that seems miles ahead of competitors. Shy Kids is a digital production team based in Toronto that was picked by OpenAI as one of a few to produce short films essentially for OpenAI promotional purposes, though they were given considerable creative freedom in creating "air head." In an interview with visual effects news outlet fxguide, post-production artist Patrick Cederberg described "actually using Sora" as part of his work. Perhaps the most important takeaway for most is simply this: While OpenAI's post highlighting the shorts lets the reader assume they more or less emerged fully formed from Sora, the reality is that these were professional productions, complete with robust storyboarding, editing, color correction, and post work like rotoscoping and VFX.
Former National Enquirer publisher David Pecker concluded his testimony about a deal to kill negative stories about former President Trump during the 2016 campaign, and two more witnesses were called.
Protests are currently happening at college campuses around the country as students show support for Palestinians in Gaza.
Pro-Palestinian protests and encampments are springing up at numerous colleges, leading to arrests and heightened security concerns. Here’s what's happening.
Experts say to stock up, pay close attention to weather warnings and stay off the roads as increasingly severe weather sweeps the U.S. in the spring.
Meta's new large language model, Llama 3, powers the imaginatively named "Meta AI," a newish chatbot that the social media and advertising company has installed in as many of its apps and interfaces as possible. It tends to regurgitate a lot of web search results, and it doesn't excel at anything, but hey — the price is right. You can currently access Meta AI for free on the web at Meta.ai, on Instagram, Facebook, WhatsApp and probably a few other places if those aren't enough.
Microsoft reported better than anticipated Q3 earnings on Thursday, powered by growth in its cloud products.
Dell’s XPS 13 and 14 are stylish, portable and powerful. You’ll have to get used to some of its design quirks, though, and it’s far pricier than older models.
The bill in question, which President Joe Biden signed Wednesday, gives Chinese parent company ByteDance nine months to divest TikTok or face a ban on app stores to distribute the app in the U.S. The law received strong bipartisan support in the House and a majority Senate vote Tuesday, and is part of broader legislation including military aid for Israel and Ukraine. Many who sponsored the bill admit that a TikTok ban is their ultimate goal...It's actually ironic because the freedom of expression on TikTok reflects the same American values that make the United States a beacon of freedom.
Both first-time and repeat homebuyers felt the sting of higher rates this week, as rates for the popular 30-year fixed mortgage hit 7.17%, per Freddie Mac.
Homebuyers geared up for the spring despite elevated mortgage rates and prices, with pending transactions rising in March to the strongest pace in a year.
President Joe Biden signed the bill this week that could ban TikTok from the U.S. if its parent company ByteDance doesn’t sell the platform. According to young political content creators, the ban could decimate Gen Z’s access to political news and information. “An unfortunately large amount of 18- to 24-year-olds find out information about local elections from TikTok, so my heart is breaking,” Emma Mont, a political content creator, told TechCrunch.