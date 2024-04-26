HRBT update: Eastbound traffic pattern to permanently shift on I-64

There will be a new traffic pattern on Interstate 64 for those headed into Norfolk as early as May 1, the Virginia Department of Transportation announced this week.

Eastbound traffic will be permanently diverted to the new eastbound trestle, also known as the North Trestle just to the right of the existing one, as part of the next phase of the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel Expansion Project. With traffic diverted, crews will begin demolishing the existing I-64 North Trestle.

This change won’t impact westbound traffic.

The new traffic pattern is the latest development on the massive HRBT project since the tunnel boring machine, Mary, broke through onto the North Island, officially completing the first tunnel and now preparing to turn back to work on the second. Turning the machine around is expected to take about five months, and digging the second tunnel is expected to take about 11 months.

The project is aimed at improving safety along the HRBT, as well as easing congestion and improving emergency evacuation for Hampton Roads.

Gavin Stone, 757-712-4806, gavin.stone@virginiamedia.com