LIVINGSTON COUNTY — A local criminal defense attorney has been appointed to Livingston County's 44th Circuit Court following Judge Michael Hatty's retirement.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has appointed Susan Longsworth to fill the vacancy on the bench. Longsworth will serve a partial term from April 8 to Jan. 1, 2025.

"I am honored to receive this appointment, and for the opportunity to serve my community on the Livingston County Circuit Court," Longsworth wrote in a release Tuesday. "I look forward to working with my colleagues and the legal community to continue to build trust in our judiciary and emphasize fairness, justice, and compassion in our legal system."

Longsworth is a solo practitioner in Howell focused primarily on criminal defense, according to the release. She previously served as an assistant prosecuting attorney in Washtenaw County and a law clerk for Judge Susan Dobrich in Cass County's 43rd Circuit Court.

Subscribe: Get all your breaking news and unlimited access to our local coverage

Longsworth is a member of the Livingston County Bar Association, the Oversight Policy Board for Substance Use Treatment and Prevention, and the Women Lawyers Association of Michigan. She received her bachelor's degree from Marquette University and her Juris Doctor from Notre Dame.

— Contact reporter Jennifer Eberbach at jeberbach@livingstondaily.com.

This article originally appeared on Livingston Daily: Howell defense attorney appointed to 44th Circuit Court