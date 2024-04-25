Howard's Hailey Kizer among South Dakota FFA officers selected for 2024-25

Apr. 25—BROOKINGS — Six South Dakota FFA members were elected to service at the 2024-2025 state FFA Officer team at the 96th South Dakota FFA Convention held recently. These officers represent the state's 6,437 South Dakota FFA members.

Hailey Kizer, of Howard, was elected as the Reporter for the group.

As State FFA Reporter, Kizer will serve on a team of six officers who will travel across the state sharing their passion for agriculture, leadership, and service. South Dakota FFA officers present workshops and conferences across the state and challenge FFA members to serve their communities and the agriculture industry.

A four-year FFA member, Kizer served two years as a chapter officer and one year as a district officer. Her Supervised Agricultural Experience (SAE) program includes working for Top Gun Enterprises where she cares for pheasants, cleans and sanitizes barns and assist with caring for the lodge. She plans to attend SDSU to major in animal science with hopes to attend Iowa State University to earn her Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degree.

"I wish to inspire and motivate others to pursue their passions and goals and become future leaders in the agriculture industry," Kizer said.

Hailey's parents are Brian and Heather Kizer. Her FFA adviser is Charlene Weber.

Other officers include: President Maya Howard, Miller; Vice President Raul Berrones, Milbank; Secretary Ethan Hendrix, Rapid City Stevens; Treasurer Bailey Weegar, Viborg-Hurley; and Sentinel Ben Storm, Sturgis.

These officers will travel the state presenting workshops and conferences as well as advocating for the agriculture industry at events including South Dakota FFA State Fair at the Ag Adventure Center

They will also serve as delegates to the National FFA Convention this fall.