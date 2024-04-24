House Democrat from New Jersey dies at 65: 'Donald embodied the very best of public service'

Rep. Donald Payne Jr. died Wednesday after suffering a heart attack from diabetes complications earlier this month, according to Gov. Phil Murphy.

A Newark, New Jersey native, Payne was first elected to represent New Jersey’s 10th Congressional District in Washington in 2012, succeeding his father in the post. He has also served on the council in Newark, New Jersey and as a freeholder in Essex County, New Jersey.

The governor said in a statement that he and first lady Tammy Murphy are "deeply saddened by the tragic passing of our friend, and a steadfast champion for the people of New Jersey."

Congressman Donald Payne Jr. speaks at the press conference along the Hackensack River. Wednesday, September 7, 2022

“With his signature bowtie, big heart, and tenacious spirit, Donald embodied the very best of public service. As a former union worker and toll collector, he deeply understood the struggles our working families face, and he fought valiantly to serve their needs, every single day," Murphy said. "Donald’s love will live on in the homes of his neighbors in Newark, who now have access to safe drinking water, and in the good-paying jobs he helped create for his brothers and sisters in labor."

The 65-year-old congressman was in stable condition under doctor’s care according to a statement released by his office on April 17.

While in Washington, Payne chaired the Subcommittee on Railroads, Pipelines and Hazardous Materials in the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure. He played a role in securing $900 million for the state’s Gateway Project in 2017.

With the news that the Supreme Court is poised to overturn Roe V. Wade, a ÒBan Off Our Bodies Rally,Ó is held outside of the Montclair Planned Parenthood on N. Fullerton Ave. in Montclair, NJ on May 3, 2022. Congressman Donald Payne Jr. (D-NJ 10th district) speaks during the rally.

He was also an advocate for health care opportunities, lead-testing in school water and cancer prevention awareness.

Payne is survived by his wife Beatrice and their three children, Donald III, Jack and Yvonne.

What happens next?

Paine was running unopposed in this year’s Democratic primary, set for June 4.

Now it will be up to Gov. Phil Murphy to call a special primary election, which must be held between 70 and 76 days after the governor's announcement.

After that, a special general election must be held 64-70 days after the special primary election.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: 'Donald's love will live on': House Democrat from NJ dies at 65