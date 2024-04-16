Hotel Cleveland planning for grand opening in June

***Watch previous coverage above.***

CLEVELAND (WJW) – After nearly a decade of preparations, the $90 million restoration project at Hotel Cleveland is almost complete.

Now, hotel officials say they’re planning for a grand opening in early June.

The hotel, standing at 24 Public Square in Downtown Cleveland, has 491 guest rooms, 30 meeting spaces and the largest Marriott ballroom in the state of Ohio (22,590 square feet), according to a press release.

It will also include two restaurants: Maker, which according to hotel management is “destined to quickly become the city’s hottest spot for lunch, happy hours or dinner,” and Mowrey’s, which gives a nod to the original 1800s tavern at the property.

Both of the restaurants will have a soft opening the week of April 21.

Restoration started at the hotel November of 2022. The building has taken many names throughout the years, including Cleveland Renaissance Hotel and Sheraton Cleveland, but management decided to bring back the hotel’s original name.

“Beyond being restored to its former glory, the project will move Hotel Cleveland into the future with the contemporary refinements this important historic building and its guests deserve,” the release said.

Hotel Cleveland, an Autograph Collection hotel by Marriott, will let guests earn Marriott Bonvoy points during their stay, according to the press release.

You can follow along to more updates on Hotel Cleveland at their website.

