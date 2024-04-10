Hopewell: AdvanSix wins Patriot Award for dedication and commitment to veterans

On the left, Erin Kane, President and CEO of AdvanSix, shakes hands with Retired Command Chief Master Sergeant Robert N. Barnett Jr. at the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve Award Ceremony hosted by AdvanSix.

HOPEWELL — The Office of the Secretary of Defense presented AdvanSix with an Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve Award for its commitment to National Guard and Army Reserve employees. The company was selected to win the Patriot Award, which recognizes supervisors and bosses for their support provided directly to the nominating service member and their family.

AdvanSix Employee Trenton Disabato submitted the nomination reflecting AdvanSix's dedication to supporting the armed forces directly at the Hopewell plant. During the event on March 27, AdvanSix signed a statement of support for the Guard and Reserve showcasing their commitment to military personnel and veterans.

AdvanSix receives Patriot Award from Office of the Secretary of Defense

The Patriot Award reflects the efforts made to support citizen warriors through a wide-range of measures including flexible schedules, time off prior to and after deployment, caring for families and granting leaves of absence if needed. Several notable individuals from AdvanSix and Virginia government attended the event held on March 27 including:

Erin Kane, President and CEO of AdvanSix

Andy Girvin, Hopewell Plant Manager at AdvanSix

Ashley Huggi, Management Systems Manager, Health, Safety and Environmental at AdvanSix

Retired Command Chief Master Sergeant Robert N. Barnett Jr., Lead Representative of the ESGR in Virginia

Delegate Carrie Coyner, Virginia House

Jameson Babb, Chief of Staff for Virginia Senator Lashrecse Aird

Retired Sergeant Gerald James, U.S. Army

The company’s military veteran employees were treated to an appreciation breakfast catered by Sandlot Cafe and Catering, a local staple in the Hopewell community.

