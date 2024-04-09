2024 solar eclipse: Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious for some, disappointment for others

CHESTER — My view of the solar eclipse on April 8 was uneventful. There was so much hype about it, I imagined there would be a lot more to it. It also could be that I'm just not into the cosmic scene like others. If my coworker Bill Atkinson hadn't shared a pair of protective glasses with me, more than likely, I would not have made arrangements to observe the celestial phenomenon.

Last night while shopping at CVS, a young man, desperately seeking solar eclipse glasses, shook his head after the clerk told him they did not have any. He had been to several stores trying to find a pair. He seemed determined, so I bet he scored some before he called it a night.

This morning, I asked my friend Robin Pruett to alert me when it was time to go outside and watch the moon pass between the Earth and the sun. After she called at 3:04 p.m., I grabbed my spectacle spectacles and raced outside to watch what was sure to be a supercalifragilisticexpialidocious sight in the sky, a moment to remember.

An unedited 2024 solar eclipse image captured by Richie Blick in Berryville, Virginia on Monday, April 8 at 2:58 p.m. He covered his camera lens with a pair of solar eclipse glasses.

Why such a large word to describe the solar eclipse? Why not? With such a huge amount of media coverage about the rare occurrence, it deserves a glorious adjective. According to Wikipedia, in his book "Crazy English," Richard Lederer breaks down the meaning of the compound word which was a song and single from the 1964 Disney musical film "Mary Poppins."

Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious: What does it mean?

Super: above

Cali: beauty

Fragilistic: delicate

Expiali: to atone

docious: educable

Lederer's word decoding moment resulted in the 34-letter word being defined as "Atoning for being educable through delicate beauty." That is some deep dung but seems to somewhat appropriately describe a solar eclipse.

Some cultures believe the sun and moon are in a heated battle during an eclipse. However, after they resolve their conflict with each other, darkness goes away. So, "expiali" in the 14-syllable word is spot-on. The star and natural satellite make amends, acknowledge previous wrongdoings, and brighten the world once again.

A crape myrtle tree shadow during a solar eclipse in Chester, Virginia on April 8, 2024.

Chester, Virginia: 2024 solar eclipse

What did I think about the solar eclipse? Well, I must admit, it was kind of cool, but it never got dark like I thought it might do. However, the sky around me had an eerie, golden hue. I snapped pictures around 3:18 p.m., the peak time in the Tri-Cities area when roughly 85% of the sun got blocked by the moon. The special sight that everyone insisted I see looked like a crescent moon who had paid big bucks for an awesome headshot.

I noticed a driver stop along River's Bend Boulevard, place his protective eyewear, and look up. My neighbor's friend watched it with a lens removed from a welding helmet. It was very tiny, so I hope he only used one eye at a time to view the solar eclipse.

This image of a solar eclipse occurrence was taken on Monday, April 8 at 3:13 p.m. in Chester, Virginia.

In my apartment complex, a family of five, three young children and two adults, were on a third-floor balcony looking up at the sky. None of them were wearing glasses. Yikes! I hollered up at them, pointed to my flimsy glasses and shared with them, "You're supposed to wear a pair of these." They smiled, waved and resumed the hazardous moment in time. Hey, I tried.

Another neighbor who was sitting on the back of his truck tailgate, showed me his images. I showed him mine. We both agreed neither of ours were worthy of sharing. Ha! At least he had one with a jet passing the solar eclipse. Granted, it did look like a dot made with a blue ink pen. LOL! His girlfriend in Michigan joined in on our solar eclipse discussion. She said the eclipse cast a very large shadow where she lived.

A solar eclipse image captured by Richie Blick in Berryville, Virginia on April 8, 2024. "The images I took during cloud cover have a bluish hue," Blick said.

I remembered my boss man Jeff Schwaner suggested taking shadow shots. Thank goodness I had a backup plan to contribute one photo at least. On social media, I spotted some awesome solar eclipse pics taken by my friend Richie Blick in Berryville, Virginia. He kindly shared them with me to share with our readers. His cute 13-year-old dog Ginger looks adorable sporting solar eclipse glasses.

The next total solar eclipses in North America are not anticipated until 2044 and 2045. If you missed this one, I bet you will find enough 2024 solar eclipse images and videos online to keep you busy until then.

Solar eclipse, earthquake on same day Did you feel the earthquake in Central Virginia last night? Epicenter north of Glen Allen

Historic Blick Plantation: A rare gem Emporia natives discover ancestors' 18th century home while looking for family cemetery

Kristi K. Higgins aka The Social Butterfly, an award-winning columnist, is the trending topics and food Q&A reporter at The Progress-Index voted the 2022 Tri-Cities Best of the Best Social Media Personality. Have a news tip on local trends or businesses? Contact Kristi (she, her) at khiggins@progress-index.com, follow @KHiggins_PI on X and @socialbutterflykristi on Instagram.

Your support is vital to local journalism. Please subscribe.

This article originally appeared on The Progress-Index: 2024 solar eclipse: Was light show worth hype at 85% moon blockage?