‘I hope no parent ever has to go through this’: Ron Horaney’s mother reacts to arrests made in case

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — After eight years, the Longview community has gotten answers on the death of prominent businessman Ron Horaney. His mother spoke with KETK on Wednesday after two arrests were made.

Arrests made in 2016 Memorial Day murder of Ron Horaney

On May 30, 2016 Horaney was found dead in his home from multiple gunshot wounds.

On Tuesday, Reza Kamali, 87 of Longview, was arrested for murder and is being held in the Gregg County on a $7.5 million bond. The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office also arrested Alfredo Lizcano, 38, for the murder of Horaney.

KETK spoke with Horaney’s mother, Betty Horaney, who said her prayers were finally answered.

“I hope that no parent ever has to go through this,” Betty said.

After the arrests, Betty now has some answers on who may have been behind her son’s murder. Betty said her son was a great husband and father to his five children and a pillar in the Longview community serving everyone who walked into the longtime family owned feed store.

Lufkin man arrested for capital murder in death of 4-month-old son

“His friends and the people of Longview that know him, know that he was a fine young man and he didn’t deserve this,” Betty said. “He was always here with me, early in the morning he come that night that he could lighten the evening,”

As loyal customers express their happiness to finally having some answers, Betty smiles that the day she has prayed for has come.

“I have felt the love of Longview during all of this. I felt everyone’s prayer and I hope they will continue to do that for us,” Betty said.

Now, she will wait for those responsible to be held accountable in court and finally getting justice for her son. The Gregg County Sheriff’s Office said they will hold a press conference with more details on Monday at 2 p.m. at the Commissions Courtroom of the Gregg County Courthouse.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.