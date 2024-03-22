Honda gives $350,000 to aid Indian Lake tornado recovery. Here's a look at relief efforts

Mar 18, 2024; Lakeview, Ohio, USA; Cheri Sutton, left, looks for available food with Haylie Martin as Martin holds her daughter Hazlie Hurley, 18 months, at the Lighthouse at Indian Lake. The Lighthouse had been transformed into a pickup location where people were able to receive free supplies following a series of tornadoes and high winds that destroyed many homes in the area.

Honda is pitching in to help with relief efforts in Logan County after a powerful tornado killed three people and injured dozens in the Indian Lake area.

Eight tornadoes struck 11 Ohio counties on March 14. The most powerful was an EF3 in and around Lakeview and Orchard Island on the shores of Indian Lake in Logan County. The NWS said that particular tornado began near Fryburg in southern Auglaize County and continued through the Lakeview area in northern Logan County.

Gov. Mike DeWine has requested the Federal Emergency Management Agency survey the damage to determine if additional assistance is needed.

How Honda is helping with Logan County disaster relief

Honda's Ohio Transmission Plant is in Russells Point, a community on the shores of Indian Lake. The company is giving $350,000 to help relief efforts-- $250,000 to the United Way of Logan County and $100,000 to the American Red Cross -- along with supplies to use in disaster relief efforts.

In a statement, Honda says teams of associates responded to the crisis by assisting with cleanup and rebuilding efforts, supporting residents as they recover from the devastation. Associates continue visiting homes to provide information on local resources and tips on proper generator operation.

"Everyone at Honda stands together as neighbors with our community during this challenging time and we are committed to supporting the relief and recovery efforts," said Bob Nelson, executive vice president, American Honda Motor Co., Inc.

United Way sets up Indian Lake tornado relief fund

As of Thursday, the United Way of Logan County says 2,020 donors have given $730,238 toward its tornado relief fund, bringing the total to $830,238. The United Way seeded the fund with $100,000.

To date, $87,347.16 has been used to purchase roofing materials, generators, portable storage units, transportation, prescription medication, set up two Multi-Agency Resource Centers, and provide specialized assistance to clients of a mental health agency and the Logan County Cancer Society.

American Red Cross assists efforts in Russells Point

The Red Cross has opened a shelter in Russells Point, and has opened mobile feeding operations in and around the area, according to a statement. However, residents impacted by these tornadoes do not need to be staying at a shelter to receive Red Cross services. For assistance, please call 1-800-Red-Cross (1-800-733-2767).

