FEMA teams to assess damage Tuesday in 11 Ohio counties hit by March 14 tornado outbreak

Teams from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will be conducting damage assessments in the 11 counties affected by the deadly outbreak of eight tornadoes that struck Ohio on March 14 to determine the need for additional assistance, Gov. Mike DeWine announced Thursday.

At the governor's request, six damage assessment teams from FEMA will be inspecting and assessing damage on Tuesday in Logan County, where an EF3 tornado killed three people, as well as in Auglaize, Mercer, Darke, Miami, Union, Delaware, Licking, Hancock, Crawford and Richland counties.

The teams will determine the extent of disaster damages and decide whether federal disaster assistance resources will be needed to support state and local recovery efforts.

“Ohioans are resilient. When I toured the damage at Indian Lake, I heard over and over again from the residents I talked to about their resolve to rebuild, DeWine said in a news release, repeating remarks he made to the media on site after touring the damage.

"Having FEMA assess the damage is the next step in helping the affected communities recover,” he said.

The assessment is a step in the FEMA process to obtain a federal disaster declaration that would make additional assistance available to those affected in the affected areas.

What kind of aid can FEMA provide?

The Individuals and Households Program (IHP), part of FEMA, provides financial as well as direct services to eligible individuals and families who have been impacted by a natural disaster. The program also assists those who are either uninsured or underinsured but have serious needs. IHP assistance includes:

Are there requirements to qualify for IHP?

In order to qualify for IHP, applicants must meet the following conditions:

The applicant must be a U.S. citizen, noncitizen national, or qualified noncitizen.

The applicant must have a verifiable identity.

Insurance or other forms of disaster relief assistance cannot meet the applicant's disaster-caused needs

The applicant’s necessary expenses and serious needs are directly caused by a declared disaster.

