Historic locomotive makes QCA stop

A piece of history rolled the rails into the QCA.

The Empress is a 2816 steam engine dating back to 1930, and a large crowd gathered as it made a stop at Quinlan Court in Davenport. The stop was part of Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s (CPKC) Final Spike Anniversary Steam Tour. Attendees had a chance to see the locomotive close up and learn about its history.

The tour started at CPKC’s headquarters in Calgary and ends in Mexico City. For more information, click here.

