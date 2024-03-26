Hillsborough debates school cell phone rules; decision expected in June

Hillsborough County School Board members took another stab Tuesday at revising their policy on cell phone use in schools.

Meeting in a work session, the six members disagreed on several key issues, as they did when they tackled the issue during a discussion last summer. They nevertheless agreed to keep working with the goal of adopting a policy in time for the next school year.

Leading the effort was board member Lynn Gray, who cited numerous examples of harm that results from children’s over-use of digital devices. These include an escalation of school fights, which children record and post for notoriety, and exposure to pornographic material. She repeated a contention she had raised previously that children were accessing a set of Pornhub materials called Disney Porn.

Others pushed back against that claim, saying the district’s devices and Wi-Fi have blockers that would prevent such viewing at school.

Board members had other concerns about Gray’s proposed policy, which would require students to store their devices in bags or purses and refrain from using them unless allowed by a teacher, solely for educational purposes.

Member Jessica Vaughn and board chairperson Karen Perez said parents want to be able to reach their children in an emergency. Vaughn said there are medical reasons as well. Some devices, for example, are used to monitor health conditions such as diabetes.

Board member Patti Rendon wanted to give schools and teachers flexibility on when to allow the phones and where to store them when they are off limits. Such a policy would comply with state law, she said, insisting the district should not go further than the state.

Gray held her ground, saying, “I feel like this is a call for action.”

Schools in Hillsborough now vary in what they allow. In elementary schools, phone use is generally not allowed throughout the day, said Superintendent Van Ayres.

Some middle schools allow phones during lunch; others do not. Webb Middle School adopted a strict cell phone policy this year with encouraging results. Webb Principal Glenda Vinueza was at the workshop Tuesday, but was not asked to speak.

In high school, students typically use their cell phones during lunch, between classes and sometimes during classroom lessons.

Tuesday’s discussion was made more complicated by this week’s news that Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed into law a ban on some social media platforms for children 14 and under. The law is expected to face constitutional challenges, and judges in some other states have already halted laws that are less restrictive.

Board members wondered if the new law will clash with Florida’s parental choice law. They also wondered if, in doing nothing, they run the risk that children will violate the social media ban while in school.

There was also disagreement on whether the district should allow full discretion to principals or, as member Nadia Combs suggested, be consistent across grade levels.

Assuming they can adopt revisions that will satisfy a majority, the board plans to vote on the policy on June 4.