Hillary Clinton calls for ‘resistance and persistence’ from Democrats
In a video released Friday, Hillary Clinton encouraged Democrats to “move forward with courage, confidence and optimism” as the party prepares to rebuild after losing the White House and failing to gain majorities in either house of Congress in the November elections.
The three-minute video was posted online shortly after it was greeted with applause at a Democratic National Committee meeting in Atlanta, Ga. The DNC will choose new party leaders, including a new chairperson, on Saturday.
Although Clinton has mostly stayed out of the spotlight since her stunning election loss to Donald Trump, lately she has started to speak out more pointedly via her Twitter account. She celebrated the fact that Trump’s controversial travel ban was stymied in federal courts and admonished members of Congress for avoiding their constituents.
Acknowledging her loss, in the video Clinton thanked supporters of her candidacy, which she called “the honor of a lifetime.”
“While we didn’t get the outcome we worked so hard for, I’ll always be proud of the campaign we ran, a campaign that was better and stronger thanks to each of you,” she said.
Invoking two of the most popular current mantras of the anti-Trump left, Clinton called for “resistance plus persistence” in the fight against the White House’s agenda.
“We as Democrats must move forward with courage, confidence, and optimism and stay focused on the elections we must win this year and next. Let resistance plus persistence equal progress for our party and our country,” she said.
The video closed with Clinton urging party unity and promising her support for the progressive cause:
“As long as we stand together and work together with respect for our differences, strength in our convictions and love for our country, our best days are still ahead. So keep fighting, and keep the faith. And I’ll be with you every step of the way.”
