‘Not My President’s Day’ protests in the U.S.
Thousands of people in cities around the country turned out to demonstrate against the policies of President Trump on Monday in a protest that organizers called “Not My President’s Day.” Yahoo News dispatched reporters to cover the major demonstrations in New York City, Los Angeles, Washington, D.C. and elsewhere.
