‘3-0’: Hillary Clinton tweaks Trump over unanimous appeals court ruling against travel ban

Hillary Clinton tweaked President Trump on Twitter shortly after a federal appeals court ruled against her old foe’s travel ban Thursday.

Clinton, the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee, did not include any words in her tweet. Instead, she simply wrote “3-0,” noting the unanimous ruling of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

3-0 — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) February 10, 2017





Clinton has kept a low profile since losing the Nov. 8 election to Trump. She attended his inauguration, and via Twitter cheered the Women’s March on Washington the following day. Earlier this week, she filmed a video for a conference celebrating women leaders. “The future is female,” she told the group.

Hillary Clinton in Washington for Trump’s inauguration. (Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) More

Earlier Thursday evening, the San Francisco-based appeals court declined to block a lower court’s ruling from last Friday that suspended key parts of a Trump executive order restricting immigration. The Trump order, signed Jan. 27, barred all refugees from the U.S. for 120 days and blocked all travel from seven majority-Muslim countries for 90 days.

The executive order led to chaos at many airports as border officials scrambled to enforce the ruling, with the administration initially saying it would apply to green-card visa holders before reversing itself. Protests erupted at airports where travelers were in transit when the order was signed were initially detained.

Trump vowed to appeal the ruling to the Supreme Court. Immediately following Thursday’s ruling, he tweeted “SEE YOU IN COURT.” The president has repeatedly criticized both the appeals court and the lower court, saying Wednesday that even “a bad student in high school” would see the law as obviously on his side.

SEE YOU IN COURT, THE SECURITY OF OUR NATION IS AT STAKE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 9, 2017





The American Civil Liberties Union, which has vowed to fight Trump’s executive order, said the same.

We have been saying this for a while. https://t.co/JFpVlTYUZm — ACLU National (@ACLU) February 10, 2017









