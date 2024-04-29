Hillary Clinton’s 2021 Post About Dogs Comes Back To Haunt Kristi Noem

Hillary Clinton’s old post warning about politicians and dogs resurfaced and went viral on X (formerly Twitter) at the weekend after South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R) recalled killing her pet pup.

“Don’t vote for anyone you wouldn’t trust with your dog,” former Secretary Of State Clinton wrote in February 2021.

Don't vote for anyone you wouldn't trust with your dog. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) February 19, 2021

Noem is tipped as a potential running mate for former president and presumptive GOP nominee Donald Trump.

In Noem’s new book “No Going Back: The Truth on What’s Wrong with Politics and How We Move America Forward,” the governor described shooting dead her 14-month-old wirehaired pointer called Cricket for being “aggressive.”

The revelation sparked anger as critics suggested she could have had the animal rehomed. Noem, however, tried to spin the killing into an example of how she’s prepared to do the right thing, even when it’s tough.

People on X hailed 2016 Democratic candidate Clinton’s insight:

She really was right about everything https://t.co/xZUrC6puwN — Isaiah Martin (@isaiahrmartin) April 27, 2024

This certainly aged well. https://t.co/5L7VrOb9vL — Harrison Lansing (@HarrisonLansing) April 28, 2024

This tweet has been making the rounds for obvious reasons.



More than any other woman in *recent* political history, she’s been proven right time and time again. And her insight was largely ignored.



Hell yeah I can relate. We all can. https://t.co/Y4b5CN0vcC — Renee (@PettyLupone) April 27, 2024

True then, true now. https://t.co/9yp7b71x7A — South Dakota Standard (@DakotaStandard) April 27, 2024

She even predicted the future https://t.co/zbyhtMrMoy — Bryan Behar (@bryanbehar) April 29, 2024

This tweet is unfortunately relevant today. https://t.co/FOKvLGquhd — Turn America Solid Blue ASAP #VoteForBiden 💙🧩🌎∞ (@JoeRobinEnjoyer) April 27, 2024

Daaaamn she called that one. https://t.co/E77c8sqNDm — South Dakota Department of Propaganda (@SoDakTruth) April 28, 2024

Hillary was right about everything.

She still is. https://t.co/ea33FAn9gs — Just Elizabeth Again (@SylnaZhinka) April 27, 2024

She was right about everything- just saying https://t.co/jMmx94eGgr — Jamie Klingler (@jamieklingler) April 28, 2024

Hillary was right about everything https://t.co/izQVWftAR2 — Lucy (@littlepagelc) April 27, 2024

Told you she was right about EVERYTHING! https://t.co/GfMjivRfET — Show Up. Do Good (@brenbrenchie) April 27, 2024

There is ALWAYS a perfect Hillary tweet for the politics of the day 🤌 https://t.co/3zBpRr35U6 — Marcus Ismael (@marcus_ismael) April 28, 2024

Hillary was way ahead of the curve. https://t.co/WbiKHb9j73 — MsBobcat🖤🇺🇸🏳️🌈 (@Lulubobcat1) April 28, 2024

