Highway back open after train carrying propane derails at Arizona-New Mexico state line

A major interstate between Arizona and New Mexico has reopened after a train derailment prompted community evacuations and a 50-mile closure of the highway.

A BNSF Railway freight train left its tracks, catching fire near the state line on Friday afternoon. Responding agencies found 35 derailed train cars carrying mixed freight, including six cars that contained propane, railway spokesperson Kendall Sloan said Monday.

Evacuation orders were issued within a 2-mile radius of the derailment site to mitigate for the safety of the surrounding community, Sloan said.

There was also a continued shutdown of eastbound traffic on Interstate 40 on the New Mexico side, which caused major headaches for travelers, according to reporting by The Arizona Republic, part of the USA TODAY Network.

All restrictions were in place up until Sunday, with McKinley County Fire reporting that all “evacuations have been lifted, I-40 was back open in both directions and that the trains were active, back to transporting freight.”

“Along with all local public safety agencies, BNSF remains committed to working within Unified Command while ensuring the community is safe and taken care of throughout the duration of the incident,” according to a statement obtained by USA TODAY on Monday.

There have been no injuries reported in connection with the derailment.

Here’s what we know.

Investigation underway, no injuries reported

The Federal Railroad Administration is looking into the cause of the derailment, telling USA TODAY that safety personnel, along with other National Transportation Safety Board representatives, are on-site in Gallup to conduct the investigation.

“We continue to work with state, Tribal, and local agencies … as we lead an investigation into the cause of the incident,” according to administration spokesperson Daniel Griffin.

McKinley County Fire Chief Lawrence Montoya Jr. said that personnel remained on scene until Sunday night.

"The damaged section of railroad track has been reconstructed and inspected for use," Montoya said. "The railroad tracks at the site are fully operational."

BNSF Railway freight train is back and running Sunday afternoon, days after it was derailed near the Arizona/New Mexico state line.

Lodging provided for the displaced, hotline established

Displaced residents were provided “all necessary lodging and accommodations” after the derailment, according to BNSF.

An in-place shelter was set up at Lupton Chapter House on the Navajo Nation for families in the area, The Arizona Republic reported.

BNSF Railway began and continues to monitor the air quality at the derailment site, which a company spokesperson said did not pose an air quality concern.

The company has also established a hotline for those affected as a result of the derailment. You can reach the hotline by calling (866)-243-4784.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Arizona-New Mexico interstate back open after fiery train derailment