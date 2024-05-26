All Highway 680 lanes blocked due to barricaded, armed person

(KRON) — The San Ramon Police Department advised drivers to avoid the area of San Ramon Valley Blvd. south of Bollinger Canyon Road at 6 p.m. due to a barricaded and armed subject on Highway 680.

All roadway and freeway lanes were blocked. San Ramon PD said the situation was being handled by the California Highway Patrol (CHP).

Police activity near San Rafael bocce ball facility

As of 6:35 p.m., the man was detained by CHP, SRPD said. San Ramon Valley Blvd. has reopened, and the freeway should open shortly, police said.

San Ramon police chief Denton Carlson said once announcements began through the armored rescue vehicle loudspeaker, the man exited his vehicle and was placed into custody by CHP Dublin.

No injuries have been shared as of this report.

