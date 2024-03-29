High-speed chase ends with crash in embankment

A high-speed chase came to an end after the vehicle crashed into an embankment in Lincoln County Friday morning.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol said they attempted to pull a 2011 Toyota Corolla for speeding, but the driver did not stop. A chase then ensued in the southbound lanes of Highway 321.

Troopers said the driver attempted to lose them by jerking the vehicle hard into the exit ramp south of Lincolnton. However, the vehicle overturned and went down an embankment in the woods.

ALSO READ: Suspect in deadly west Charlotte shooting turns himself in after police chase

Channel 9′s Dave Faherty observed rescue crews as they used chainsaws to cut through trees to free the driver. Faherty said it took around 45 minutes before they were successful.

The driver, 28-year-old Justin Oneil Hinson, was then airlifted to an area hospital with serious injuries.

Troopers said the chase only lasted five miles, but speeds reached up to 115 miles per hour.

ALSO READ: York County police chase ends in south Charlotte, deputies say

Faherty spoke with troopers about the collision ahead of the holiday weekend.

“This Easter weekend, there will be lots of traffic. First and foremost, obey the speed limit, and if you get stopped, just go ahead and pull over,” said Trooper Chris Casey.

VIDEO: Suspect in deadly west Charlotte shooting turns himself in after police chase



