High school student on bus sees woman’s dead body on side of highway, Texas cops say

A high school student spotted a woman’s dead body on the side of the highway in San Antonio while she was on the bus, Texas deputies said.

The student called her mom to tell her what she saw on her way to school the morning of May 1, giving her the details of the location, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said in a news conference posted on Facebook.

The mother drove out to the location and then called officers after seeing the body, Salazar said. Officials believe the woman was in her 30s or 40s.

She was wearing athletic clothes, had a floral tattoo on her left arm and her hair was in pigtails, Salazar said.

The women’s body showed signs of trauma in addition to early stages of decomposition, Salazar said. He added that he believes “she has been there for some time.”

Salazar said the woman may have been hit by a car, as her body showed signs of trauma. But since it was further from the road, he said it was possible her body had been dumped there.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said the case remains under investigation.

