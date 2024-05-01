High school basketball coach recorded his sex acts with teen players in Ohio, feds say

A former high school girls’ basketball coach has been federally charged after two of his former Ohio players said he engaged in sex acts with them during the same time frame, authorities say.

The federal charges issued April 30 against former Worthington Christian High School girls’ basketball coach Jason Dawson come more than a month after he was arrested in Charlotte, North Carolina, where he now lives, McClatchy News reported on March 27.

At the time, Dawson was charged in Ohio with pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor and two counts of sexual battery involving a minor, according to court records. Now, Dawson faces federal charges of sexual exploitation of a minor and possession of child pornography.

High school basketball coach engaged in sexual acts with player 100 times, cops say

Attorney information for Dawson was not listed as of May 1.

Federal authorities say Dawson “engaged in sexual relationships” with two of his players when they were both 16. The victims were not aware of the other’s relationship with Dawson until they both no longer attended the school, according to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

Dawson would sometimes record his sex acts with the players, federal officials said. Both victims showed authorities video of the encounters.

When he was arrested in March, Dawson told officers he “remembered making and sending the videos depicting sex acts... and indicated he knew it was illegal because he was their coach,” authorities said.

The alleged actions took place from November 2021 to October 2022 in the closet of Dawson’s office, in his vehicle and in hotel rooms, according to the criminal complaint.

One of the victims said she and Dawson engaged in sex acts about 100 times over a two-year span, WCMH and WBNS reported, citing court documents.

Dawson coached three seasons at the Worthington High School, a Christian school in Columbus, before leaving in 2022 for a job in North Carolina. He left the school “following two incidents of employment discipline on matters not related to allegations of criminal activity,” school officials said.

Dr. Mike Hayes, the head of the school, said school officials were not aware of the allegations until Dawson was arrested in March.

Hayes said he felt “sickened, outraged and betrayed” over the allegations.

“The behavior described in these reports is despicable, criminal and against everything we stand for and teach,” Hayes said. “That’s why we’re committed to providing our full cooperation with law enforcement to bring this former employee to justice. Sexual assault is never acceptable, and we will not stand for it.”

