High number of carjackings this year worries FBI agent

Apr. 22—No one was seriously injured after an armed carjacking and an Albuquerque police car struck a pedestrian in Southeast Albuquerque Monday.

Meanwhile, an FBI agent said the city is experiencing "way too many" carjackings.

Just before 2 p.m., the Albuquerque Police Department was dispatched to the 8100 block of San Joaquin, near Southern and Kathryn.

APD spokeswoman Franchesca Perdue said APD learned a person stole a vehicle at gunpoint after failing to steal another vehicle. She said when officers arrived, they found the stolen vehicle, and a pursuit began.

During the pursuit, an officer hit a pedestrian, who was taken to a local hospital with injuries not thought to be life-threatening.

Perdue said other officers were able to catch the suspect near the intersection of San Mateo and Haines. She said the case remains under investigation.

'Crimes of opportunity'

FBI Albuquerque Field Office special agent Raul Bujanda told the Journal he is concerned about the increase in carjacking incidents.

Bujanda said from Jan. 1 to April 1, there have been more than 30 carjackings, which is "way too many." Most of those happened in Albuquerque and Rio Rancho.

Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office deputy Connor Otero said there have been reports of 16 carjackings beginning Jan. 1, 2023 through Sunday.

They are "crimes of opportunity" as criminals look for people who are not paying attention to their surroundings, Bujanda said.

He said criminals are going after any vehicles that are "popular."

Bujanda said there are no set times of day for a carjacking to occur. It "seems pretty random."

"I wouldn't say one location is safer than another," he said.

Bujanda said there are a few reasons criminals decide to carjack someone. They include:

To go from point A to point B to get away from law enforcement, such as the case with Jaremy Smith, he said. Smith is being held for the murder of New Mexico State Police officer Justin Hare and faces multiple charges including carjacking in the death of a South Carolina paramedic.To see if they can steal a vehicle just for fun, as some teens are doing, Bujanda said.To sell the vehicle or individual parts.

To safeguard against carjackings, Bujunda offered a few suggestions.

People should always be aware of their surroundings: If someone comes across an intersection and something does not feel right, they should follow their instincts and "drive away from the situation," Bujunda said.If someone is following behind closely, he suggests to drive to a nearby police station or to a "very public setting."

Bujunda said if someone thinks they are in an emergency, they should call 1-800-CALL-FBI or visit https://tips.fbi.gov/home.

Property can be replaced, but people cannot, Bujunda said.