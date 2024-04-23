Hezbollah launches deepest ever attack inside Israel

People gather by a destroyed building at the site of a drop of humanitarian aid in the northern Gaza Strip - AFP

Hezbollah has launched a series of drone strikes against Israeli military bases, in its deepest attack inside Israel since the start of the war in Gaza.

The “combined air attack using decoy and explosive drones” targeted two Israeli bases north of the city of Acre, which sits on Israel’s Mediterranean coast, 12 miles from the Lebanese border, the militant group said in a statement.

The strikes came “in response” to the killing of one of the group’s senior operatives, Hussein Azqul, earlier today, whom Israel described as a “central terrorist”.

Sirens rang out in Acre and the nearby city Nahariya late this morning, with the Israel Defences forces (IDF) reporting it had destroyed three “suspicious aerial targets” in total off the country’s coast.

Footage of the strikes posted on social media appears to show objects flying through the air above the sea before they disappear in a series of small plumes of smoke.

Follow the latest updates below.

03:10 PM BST

That’s all for today

Thank you for tuning in to today’s live blog. We’ll be back tomorrow to bring you all the latest from the Israel-Hamas war.

Key moment’s from today:

The Israeli army has dismissed claims its troops were involved in digging mass graves and executing Palestinians at a hospital in southern Gaza.

Western intelligence prevented at least 10 jihadist attacks across Europe last year, with the current war between Israel and Hamas increasing the threat of further attacks, AIVD, the Dutch intelligence agency, has said.

Israel has killed two senior Hezbollah militants, one of whom it described as a “central terrorist”, in a series of airstrikes on Lebanon.

Israel is preparing to evacuate over a million Palestinian civilians living in Rafah ahead of a six-week military operation starting in May, reports suggest.

Dozens of protesters were arrested at New York University and Yale, Columbia canceled in-person classes and the gates to Harvard Yard were closed to the public yesterday as some of the most prestigious US universities sought to defuse campus tensions over Israel’s war with Hamas.

A failed rocket attack was launched at a US military base in Syria, a US defence official has said.

Israel has dismissed an independent report into the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), claiming the organisation is a “poisoned and rotten tree whose roots are Hamas”.

Satellite images suggest Israel’s retaliatory strike targeting Iran’s central city of Isfahan last week hit a radar system for a Russian-made air defense battery, contradicting repeated attempts by Iran to dismiss reports of damage caused by the assault.

03:05 PM BST

Israel rejects ‘baseless’ claims it dug mass graves in Gaza

The Israeli army has dismissed claims its troops were involved in digging mass graves and executing Palestinians at a hospital in southern Gaza.

“The claim that the IDF buried Palestinian bodies is completely baseless,” the IDF said after Hamas officials claimed to have “discovered” a series of mass graves containing more than 300 bodies at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, which in mid-February was the site of furious fighting amid an Israeli operation.

The UN rights office said victims had reportedly been buried covered with rubbish, and that some were “found with their hands tied and stripped of their clothes”.

However, Israel said that troops exhumed corpses after they had been buried by Palestinians on the hospital’s grounds “as part of an effort to locate hostages” before reinterring them in a “respectful manner”.

“The examinations were carried out in an orderly manner while maintaining the dignity of the deceased and in a respectful manner,” the IDF said, adding that the bodies were “returned to their place in an orderly and proper manner.”

A spokeswoman for the UN human rights office said it was working on corroborating conflicting reports about the bodies found at the hospital.

02:42 PM BST

Israel launches ‘surprise operation’ in Gaza

Israel on Sunday launched a “surprise operation” in Gaza which has continued over the Passover holiday, the military reported.

The IDF’s Nahal Brigade launched the offensive in the Netzarim corridor, a narrow artery south of Gaza City that enables Israel to carry out raids in northern and central parts of the enclave while controlling access to the north for Palestinians.

“The forces are carrying out targeted raids and are thwarting terror in the area,” the IDF says in a statement.

Several Hamas gunmen were taken out by the brigade, who exchanged fire with the militant group and called in airstrikes, the Times of Israel reported.

The operation comes as Israel today intensified its strikes across Gaza, pounding the north of the territory with some of the heaviest shelling in weeks, local reports suggested.

02:28 PM BST

At least 10 jihadist attacks prevented in Europe in 2023, Dutch agency says

Western intelligence prevented at least 10 jihadist attacks across Europe last year, with the current war between Israel and Hamas increasing the threat of further attacks, AIVD, the Dutch intelligence agency, has said.

The foiled attacks included a plan to stab people at random and preparations for an assault on specific buildings and events, the AIVD said in its annual report, without elaborating.

The conflict between Israel Hamas was one of the two mobilising issues the agency listed as fomenting attacks, alongside instances of Koran burnings.

The AIVD did not say how many of the foiled jihadist attacks had occurred since October 7.

The Dutch anti-terrorism agency in December raised its threat level for the first time since 2019 to four, or “substantial”, on its five-step scale, citing the war in Gaza.

02:12 PM BST

Pictured: Palestinians amid the rubble in Gaza

People wait before destroyed buildings in cleared area by the coastline for humanitarian aid packages to drop over the northern Gaza Strip - AFP

An elderly man walks along a market street in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip - MOHAMMED ABED/AFP

01:51 PM BST

Israel kills Hezbollah ‘central terrorist’

Israel has killed two senior Hezbollah militants, one of whom it described as a “central terrorist”, in a series of airstrikes on Lebanon.



Hussein Azqul, a “central terrorist” in Hezbollah’s air defence unit, was killed this morning during an Israeli drone strike near the town of Adloun, about 25 miles from the Israeli border, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) reported.



Footage of the incident shows a white car travelling along a road before an explosion causes it to burst into flames and veer into the bushes.

An Israeli aircraft blew up a car carrying Hussein Ali Azkul, a Hezbollah militant, in southern Lebanon - IDF

Mr Azqul was “heavily involved in the activities of the [air defense unit] and took part in the planning and execution of a variety of terror activities”, the IDF said, describing his death as a “significant blow” to Hezbollah’s air defence unit.



The military also reported that Muhammad Attiya, a member of Hezbollah’s elite Radwan force, was killed in an overnight airstrike in southern Lebanon. Mr Attiya was allegedly “involved in the preparation and execution of terrorist attacks” against Israel, the IDF said. Hezbollah confirmed the deaths of both operatives.

The attacks came as Israel pounded southern Gaza over the past day, with airstrikes hitting five sites allegedly containing Hezbollah “terrorist infrastructure” in the Yaroun border village.

01:37 PM BST

Update: Hamas to stay in Doha if ‘useful’ for Gaza peace process, says Qatar

Qatar has said there is no justification to end the presence of Hamas in Doha while the Gulf state continues its mediation efforts to end the war in Gaza.

“As long as their presence here in Doha, as we have always said, is useful and positive in this mediation effort, they will remain here,” Majed al-Ansari, Qatar’s foreign ministry spokesman, told a press conference, adding that Qatar was reassessing its role as mediator owing to “frustration with attacks” on its efforts.

See post at 11.35am for further details.

12:31 PM BST

Pictured: Aid drops into Gaza

A United Arab Emirates Air Force C-17 Globemaster III military transport aircraft drops aid packages on the northern Gaza Strip - AFP

People rush to landing humanitarian aid packages dropped over the northern Gaza Strip - AFP

Aid packages fall among dilapidated buildings in Gaza - AFP

12:02 PM BST

UN human rights chief ‘horrified’ by mass grave reports at Gaza hospitals

Thy UN’s human rights chief has said he is “horrified” by the destruction of the Nasser and Al Shifa medical facilities in Gaza and reports of mass graves containing hundreds of bodies found there, a spokesman has said.

Palestinian authorities reported finding bodies in mass graves at a hospital in Khan Younis this week after it was abandoned by Israeli troops. Israeli media has disputed the claims.

“We feel the need to raise the alarm because clearly there have been multiple bodies discovered,” said Ravina Shamdasani, the spokeswoman for the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights.

“Some of them had their hands tied, which of course indicates serious violations of international human rights law and international humanitarian law, and these need to be subjected to further investigations.”

She added that the UN human rights office was working on corroborating Palestinian officials’ reports that 283 bodies were found at Nasser and 30 at Al Shifa.

According to those reports, the bodies were buried beneath piles of waste and included women and older people.

Volker Turk, the UN human rights chief, decried Israeli strikes on Gaza in recent days, which he said had killed mostly women and children. He also repeated a warning against a full-scale incursion on Rafah, saying it could lead to “further atrocity crimes”.

11:35 AM BST

Hamas will not leave Qatar, says Erdogan

Tayyip Erdogan, the Turkish president, has said he does not believe Hamas will leave its Qatar base, adding he has seen no such signs from Doha either.

“What is important is not where Hamas’ leaders are, but the situation in Gaza,” Mr Erdogan told reporters on-board a flight returning from Iraq. “The sincerity they [Qatar] have toward them [Hamas], their stance toward them, has always been like a member of the family. In the coming period, I absolutely do not think it is possible for them to change this approach.”

Mr Erdogan’s comments came after meeting with Ismail Haniyeh, a Hamas leader, on Saturday.

Hamas has had an office in Turkey since 2011, when Ankara helped secure negotiations for the group to free Gilad Shalit, an Israeli soldier, in exchange for over one thousand Palestinians held prisoner in Israel.

A recent report from the Wall Street Journal claimed that Hamas’s political chiefs are exploring moving their base of operations outside Qatar, as the Gulf state faces increasing pressure over its influence with the group in negotiations with Israel.

11:14 AM BST

Israel ‘preparing to invade Rafah’

Israel is preparing to evacuate over a million Palestinian civilians living in Rafah ahead of a six-week military operation starting in May, reports suggest.

Lasting two to three weeks, the evacuation will relocate civilians from Gaza’s southernmost city to nearby Khan Younis and other areas, where Israel plans to set up shelters with food and medical facilities, Egyptian officials told the Wall Street Journal. Satellite images of the region show a tent compound just west of the Khan Younis that has grown in size over the past week, AP reported.

“One, it’s going to happen. Two, we’re going to have a very tight operational plan because it’s very complex there. Three, there’s a humanitarian response that’s happening at the same time,” said an Israeli security official.



Washington has voiced concerns about the humanitarian implications of the proposed evacuation of the southern Gaza city, which is now hosting up to 1.5 million people who have fled Israel’s bombs from elsewhere in the territory.



Matthew Miller, a US State Department spokesman, saying: “We don’t want to see Palestinians evacuated from Rafah unless it is to return to their homes.”



Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel’s prime minister, on Sunday vowed to “increase the military and diplomatic pressure on Hamas”, in an apparent nod to Israel’s upcoming offensive.



He has repeatedly insisted it is the only way to finish Hamas off and secure the release of more than 120 remaining Israeli hostages.

10:52 AM BST

Update: ‘Hezbollah fighter’ killed in Israel strike

An Israeli strike deep into Lebanon killed a Hezbollah fighter on Tuesday as he was travelling in a vehicle, a source close to the Iran-backed militant group said.

The strike hit the Abu al-Aswad area near the coastal city of Tyre, around 22 miles from the border, reports suggest.

The source told AFP that the fighter killed was an engineer attached to Hezbollah’s air defence forces.

See post at 9.52am for further details.

10:33 AM BST

Pictured: Civilians in Rafah

A girl pulls a cart loaded with gas cylinders along a street in Rafah in southern Gaza - MOHAMMED ABED/AFP

A restaurant worker fries falafel balls as another prepares a flatbread sandwich along a market street in Rafah - MOHAMMED ABED/AFP

10:11 AM BST

Dozens arrested as protests turn ugly on US university campuses

Dozens of protesters were arrested at New York University and Yale, Columbia canceled in-person classes and the gates to Harvard Yard were closed to the public yesterday as some of the most prestigious US universities sought to defuse campus tensions over Israel’s war with Hamas.

More than 100 pro-Palestinian demonstrators who had camped out on Columbia’s green were arrested last week, and similar encampments have sprouted up at universities around the country as colleges struggle with where to draw the line between allowing free expression while ensuring safety and inclusivity on campus.

At New York University, an encampment set up by students swelled to hundreds of protesters throughout the day. The school said it warned the crowd to leave, then called in the police after the scene became disorderly and the university said it learned of reports of “intimidating chants and several antisemitic incidents.” Shortly after 8.30pm., officers began making arrests.

#NOW ENCAMPMENT RAIDED - Massive Police Presence REMOVE TENTS, Mass Arrests at NYU "Liberated Zone".



Video by @yyeeaahhhboiii2 Desk@freedomnews.tv to license pic.twitter.com/itqDUq7YN2 — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) April 23, 2024

Footage of the incident posted on social media shows a fracas between protestors and riot police, with one man attempting to throw a chair at the officers.

Tensions also remained high at Columbia, where the campus gates were locked to anyone without a school ID and where protests broke out both on campus and outside.

In an email to staff and students on Monday, Nemat Minouche Shafik, Columbia University President, said the school is canceling in-person classes and moving to online teaching to “deescalate the rancor and give us all a chance to consider next steps”.

09:52 AM BST

One dead after ‘Israeli airstrike blows up car in Lebanon’

An Israeli airstrike on a car in southern Lebanon has killed at least one person, reports suggest.

The strike took place near the town of Adloun, between the coastal cities of Sidon and Tyre, about 25 miles from the Israeli border, Lebanon’s An-Nahar media reported.

Alleged footage of the incident posted on social media shows a car engulfed in flames in a field with black smoke billowing into the air.

The identity of the alleged victim is unknown.

Elsewhere, the Israeli military said its warplanes had carried out overnight attacks on southern Lebanon, hitting five sites it claimed were Hezbollah “terrorist infrastructure” in the vicinity of Yaroun village close to the border with north Israel.

This morning, troops carried out a further strike in the same area to “remove a threat”, the IDF said, posting a grainy video on social media of buildings being destroyed in the attack.

Overnight, Israeli fighter jets struck a building used by Hezbollah in southern Lebanon's Yaroun, alongside another site, the military says.



The IDF adds that this morning, troops carried out a strike in the same area to "remove a threat." pic.twitter.com/kwD0seIAlG — Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) April 23, 2024

09:30 AM BST

Pictured: Khan Younis tent city under construction

Satellite image from Planet Labs PBC shows tents and other makeshift housing built up around the area of the Tel al-Sultan refugee camp Saturday - Planet Labs PBC /AP

The images appear to show a new compound of tents being built near Khan Younis in the Gaza Strip on Sunday - Planet Labs PBC/AP

Israel is allegedly planning to evacuate civilians from Rafah to tents near Khan Younis before invading Gaza's southernmost city - AP/Planet Labs PBC

09:21 AM BST

Iran’s Israel strike provided cover for crackdown on dissent at home, say activists

The same day Iran launched its first ever direct attack on Israel it embarked on a clandestine crackdown at home, ordering police in several cities to take to the streets to arrest women accused of flouting strict Islamic dress code laws.

As Iran’s drone and missile assault unfolded on April 13, Abbasali Mohammadian, Tehran’s Police chief, went on state TV to announce the new campaign.

“Starting today, Police in Tehran and other cities will carry out measures against those who violate the hijab law,” he said, while hundreds of police swept onto the streets of the capital and other cities.

Social media users posted pictures of a heavy morality police presence in Tehran and videos of plainclothes officers dragging women into police vans whom they alleged were improperly dressed.

Iranian authorities insist that their so-called Nour (Light) campaign targets businesses and individuals who defy the hijab law, aiming to respond to demands from devout citizens who are angry about the growing number of unveiled women in public.

But political opponents believe the campaign’s crackdown on mandatory hijab-wearing is intended to discourage any wider dissent at a vulnerable moment for the clerical rulers.

“That is part of the rulers’ strategy to consolidate their grip on power when the country faces threats from its arch enemy Israel,” A former moderate government official said.

08:58 AM BST

EU sanctions are ‘regrettable’, says Iran

EU sanctions announced following Iran’s attack against Israel are “regrettable” because the country was acting in self-defence, Hossein Amirabdollahian, Iran’s foreign minister, has said.

“It is regrettable to see the EU deciding quickly to apply more unlawful restrictions against Iran just because Iran exercised its right to self-defence in the face of Israel’s reckless aggression,” Mr Amirabdollahian said on Twitter, before calling on the EU to apply sanctions on Israel instead.

His comments came after EU foreign ministers agreed to expand sanctions on Iran in response to the country’s mass missile and drone attack against Israel, which it said was retaliation against a suspected Israeli bombing of its embassy in Damascus.

Under the proposed sanctions, the EU plans to extend restrictive measures on Tehran’s weapons exports of drones and missiles to its proxies and Russia.

08:47 AM BST

Rocket attack targets US Middle East military base

A failed rocket attack was launched at a US military base in Syria, a US defence official has said.

Iraqi authorities announced yesterday that they were searching for an “outlaw element” who launched an estimated five missiles across the border from Iraq to the base housing US-led coalition forces at Rumalyn, Syria, late on Sunday night.

Iraq’s Kataib Hezbollah have denied responsibility for the attack, which would mark Iranian-backed militia’s first strike on a US facility since it suspended attacks in February, AP reported.

Separately, American forces yesterday shot down two drones near al-Asad air base in Iraq, a US official said, adding that the circumstances of the strike are under investigation.

From October to February, an umbrella group of Iran-backed militias calling itself the Islamic Resistance in Iraq launched regular drone attacks on bases housing US troops in Iraq and Syria, which they said was in retaliation for Washington’s support of Israel in the ongoing war in Gaza and were aimed at forcing US forces to withdraw from Iraq.

It is not yet clear what has prompted the attacks to recommence or who is behind them.

08:28 AM BST

Israel dismisses UN report into ‘poisoned, rotten’ UNRWA

Israel has dismissed an independent report into the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), claiming the organisation is a “poisoned and rotten tree whose roots are Hamas”.

A UN review, led by Catherine Colonna, a former French minister, found Israel has yet to provide any evidence that UNRWA employees are members of Hamas and other terrorist organisations.

The report was commissioned in the wake of Israeli allegations that 12 UNRWA members of staff were involved in the Oct 7 attacks – a claim that prompted more than a dozen donors, including Britain and the US, to suspend their funding to the agency in late January.

Despite not uncovering links with Hamas, the report found the agency continues to face persistent “neutrality-related issues” despite having in place a “robust framework” for vetting staff. These include staff “publicly expressing political views” and UNRWA school textbooks featuring “problematic content”.

In response the report, Israel’s foreign ministry said that Hamas’s penetration of the agency was so deep that “it is impossible to say where UNRWA ends and Hamas begins”.

“If more than 2,135 UNRWA employees are members of Hamas and Islamic Jihad, and 1/5 of the principals of UNRWA schools are Hamas activists, the problem with UNRWA-Gaza is not a problem of a few bad apples,” the foreign ministry said in a statement.

Read the full story here.

08:12 AM BST

US enquires about Gaza mass graves

The US has raised questions with Israel after reports emerged about the existence of a series of mass graves in Gaza.

Addressing the reports, Matthew Miller, a US State Department spokesman, said: “I’ve seen those reports and we are enquiring about it with the government of Israel.”

His comments came after hundreds of bodies were found buried in a series of mass graves in Gaza’s Khan Younis, according to local media.

At least 73 bodies were discovered yesterday at three newly located mass graves inside the courtyard of the city’s Nasser hospital, Al Jazeera reported, with missing women and children among those exhumed.

It comes after Palestinian civil defence crews the day before allegedly uncovered a mass grave containing 180 bodies inside the hospital complex, among whom were people who have reportedly been missing since Israel first stormed the area two months ago.

Read the full report here.

08:06 AM BST

Gaza death toll ‘more than 34,000’

At least 34,183 people have been killed in Gaza, the Hamas-run Gaza health ministry reported, as the war between Israel and Hamas today marked its 200th day.

The tally includes at least 32 deaths in the past 24 hours, a ministry statement said, adding that 77,143 people have been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began.

08:02 AM BST

Israel strike hit Russian-made radar system in Iran, satellite photos suggest

Satellite images suggest Israel’s retaliatory strike targeting Iran’s central city of Isfahan last week hit a radar system for a Russian-made air defense battery, contradicting repeated attempts by Iran to dismiss reports of damage caused by the assault.

The apparent strike on an S-300 radar represents far more damage done than in the massive drone-and-missile attack Iran unleashed against Israel on April 13.

Photos of the site appear to show burn marks around the location where defence analysts had previously identified an Iranian radar system.

“This strike shows Israel has the ability to penetrate Iran’s air defense systems,” Nicole Grajewski, a fellow at the Carnegie Endowment’s nuclear policy programme, told AP. “The precision of it was quite remarkable.”

Read our full report on the strike here.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.