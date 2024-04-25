‘How would you help?’ VB Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office honors Crime Victims’ Rights Week

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Crime victims often suffer physical, mental and emotional harm.

National Crime Victims’ Rights Week shines a spotlight on the need to support victims.

“Victims of crime need as much care and need as much support as anyone else in the criminal justice system,” said Colin Stolle, Virginia Beach Commonwealth’s Attorney.

This year, the theme is “How would you help? Options, services, and hope for crime survivors.” According to the Office for Victims of Crime, it’s a call to action to create a safe environment for those affected.

Virginia Beach Vice Mayor Rosemary Wilson said one way is to make sure victims have the help they need.

“It’s important to focus on the victim and make sure we have the proper tools,” she said. “We have the personnel to protect people as much as we can.”

Wilson said justice is another component.

Stolle said more funding is essential to help with victim services. He calls on people to talk with your legislators.

“The importance of ensuring there is funding for victim service will affect all of us in our community,” he said.

Stolle said victims also need a seat at the table to speak with officials about different criminal justice reforms.

“There is a lot of discussion on criminal justice reform when it comes to defendants, but unfortunately, victims are often left out of that discussion,” Stolle said.

He hopes this week allows everyone to see the issues crime victims go through and how people can be part of the solution.

