Here’s how you can help survivors of Saturday’s deadly tornado in Valley View

Seven people were killed, more than 100 injured and more than 200 structures were destroyed when a tornado touched down in Valley View in Cooke County Saturday night.

The tornado, categorized as an EF-2 by the National Weather Service, swept across the area from Valley View to Sanger leaving destruction and debris in its wake.

The rural community is already stepping up to provide support where it can, and there are ways others can help, too.

Red Cross

The Red Cross is helping survivors of the tornadoes who need assistance with housing, food, filing for disaster relief aid and other services like emotion support and recovery planning.

You can help by donating to the Red Cross, through money or supplies. Donations to the Red Cross can be made on its website.

GoFundMe

A Valley View woman and her two children were killed when their mobile home and vehicles were blown across the street during Saturday night’s tornado, a neighbor said.

The neighbor, Jose Narango, identified the victims as Laura Esparza and her children 15-year-old Miranda and 9-year-old Marco Esparza. A GoFundMe has been established to help pay for the funeral costs.

Other fundraisers are likely to begin showing up on the website in the coming days. GoFundMe often verifies fundraisers of this sort to help donors ensure they aren’t giving money to a scammer.

City of Valley View and Valley View United Methodist Church

Valley View is accepting donated items at its community center at 101 Lee St., requesting water, sports drinks, non-perishable foods, heavy duty trash bags, personal hygiene products and diapers. Valley View United Methodist Church is also accepting the same items, plus clothes for those affected.

The church on Sunday had its fellowship hall quickly filling with donations including shoes, clothes, blankets, toys, food and other items. One person brought about 360 cases of bottled water.

Pastor Beate Hall told the Star-Telegram Sunday that while they won’t turn away any donations, she believes the church already has the basics covered. What many in the community will need moving forward is people to help with rebuilding. From construction supplies to those willing to help build to furniture to put in houses once they are rebuilt, she said the church is already looking further head into the recovery process.

Storm Relief Fund

Cooke County has started a Storm Relief Fund at First United Bank in Gainesville. Donations can be made to that fund in-person or by calling 940-665-3484. The funds help survivors get housing and resources.