Help address hunger and fill the area's food pantries as Project Salina 2024 kicks off

The year's largest food drive in Salina is about to begin as Project Salina kicked off this week.

Project Salina, which began in 1990 as a way to address the issue of hunger in Salina, officially began its 2024 campaign Thursday during its Kickoff Lunch at Sunrise Presbyterian Church.

The drive, which happens each year in May, sees businesses, organizations and individuals collect food products and money to help fill food banks at the beginning of the summer months.

"(This time is) when (the founders saw) the increase in demand for food and assistance (in the community), yet the donations were declining," said Mike Paul, president of the Project Salina board. "The local agencies providing food to those in need often received significant donations around the holidays, but struggled to maintain their food supply during the summer."

In 2020, Project Salina began emphasizing the importance and benefits of monetary donations as opposed to nonperishable food donations.

"(This allows) the agencies to have a steady supply of food whenever they need it," Paul said. "If they're running low on food, they tell us what they need and we buy it for them. This also gives the agencies the option to purchase some fresh and perishable items...A dollar bill will not expire, does not get damaged during transport and does not require volunteers to move it all around."

The six agencies that receive support from Project Salina are the Salina Emergency Aid Food Bank, Ashby House, Salina Salvation Army, Salina Rescue Mission, DVACK and Salina Grace.

Karen Couch, director of the Salina Emergency Aid Food Bank, speaks about the importance of Project Salina. The food bank is one of six local agencies that receives support from Project Salina.

Project Salina an entire community effort

After introductions from Paul, a representative from each of these six agencies spoke about the importance the food drive each and every year.

Karen Couch, director of the food bank, said her agency is serving more households than ever before in Saline County, adding 1,628 families in 2023 compared to 2022.

"The reality of serving that many more is what keeps me up at night," Couch said. "I'm asking myself the questions of where do we find more food? How do continue at this pace?"

Couch said efforts from Project Salina and the other agencies in the room have made it possible to continue.

"Project Salina is able to step in and help me fill the (food bank) shelves, when I need it in a timely fashion," Couch said.

Salina Rescue Mission's Robert Levis said this piece of the puzzle of helping providing food means that the community as a whole is making a difference in the lives of the men at the shelter.

"We get to do a lot together, from the mission," Levis said.

"We" was the key word for Levis as he said that what the community does for the Rescue Mission, such as donating through Project Salina, provides a lasting benefit to each of the more than 500 men that the mission interacted with in 2023.

"We did that...not just the mission, but (each of you), by partnering with us," Levis said.

Join Project Salina as a business or an individual

According to Project Salina, more than 200 businesses participate each May in collecting donations, but it is always looking for more participants.

Those interested should email the organization at projectsalina@gmail.com, and someone will respond with information about how to get involved.

Additionally, to donate monetarily, people can mail checks to Project Salina, PO Box 2861, Salina, KS, 67402-2861. Checks should be made payable to Project Salina. You can also take cash or checks to Central National Bank, 454 S. Ohio. Put “Kristina Litchman, Project Salina” on the envelope and note who the envelope is from so donors can get credit for the deposit. Donations at the bank can be dropped off in the drive-through or inside.

Finally, donations can be made online by visiting the Project Salina website, www.projectsalina.com and clicking the "Donate Now" link. The rest of the website also offers information about Project Salina and other ways to help.

This article originally appeared on Salina Journal: Project Salina 2024 looking to stock area food pantries before summer