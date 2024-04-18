McPherson College student receives $5K tuition award from Braum's

MCPHERSON — A student in the McPherson College Automotive Restoration Program recently received a scholarship from Braum's Ice Cream and Dairy Stores.

Elias Vasquez, a freshman in the program with a dual emphasis in art and design and technology, was announced by Braum's and Dr Pepper as receiving a $5,000 award to help cover tuition.

According to the ice cream and dairy store, this is the 10th year that Braum's and Dr Pepper have partnered together for the Braum's Dr Pepper Tuition Giveaway, which gives nearly $50,000 to winners across five states to help cover higher education costs.

Elias Vasquez, a freshman in the McPherson College Automotive Restoration Program, received a $5,000 award from the Braum's Dr Pepper Tuition Giveaway.

"The contest offers Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma and Texas participants a chance to win one of four $5,000 tuition awards or a $23,000 grand prize," Braum's said. "Braum's employees can also win one of three $2,000 employee tuition awards."

Vasquez said this award will be a benefit to continuing his education and allowing him to pursue endeavors related to his automotive restoration studies.

"This award will not only help further my education but help fund some of my dream projects and maintain my Miata," Vasquez said. "Braum's feels like home, and I am forever thankful for this blessing."

What is the Braum's Dr Pepper Tuition Giveaway?

Taking place yearly, typically between Sept. 1 and Oct. 31, the Braum's Dr Pepper Tuition Giveaway is a contest for customers and employees who text to a designated number during the giveaway period.

"Contestants can enter once a day," Braum's said. "The winners are drawn randomly from the pool of entries."

According to Braum's, the tuition awards cover college or post-secondary vocational tuition, fees, books, supplies, equipment, related educational expenses, or on-campus room and board. Winners can also use the tuition award to pay off student loans for eligible costs.

More: Abilene and Smoky Valley Railroad to become official Kansas heritage railroad

"We are grateful to be able to partner with Dr Pepper and host the giveaway each year," said Drew Braum, president and CEO. "It is wonderful to help our customers and employees continue their education."

The additional winners of the contest include the following:

Cassie Ness of McKinney, Texas - $5,000 Award

Danyell Shaw (gifting to son Jordan Shaw) of DeSoto, Texas - $5,000 Award

Andrea Anderson of San Antonio - $5,000 Award

Kristi Likes (gifting to son, Nathan Beard) - $23,000 Grand Prize Award

Braum's Employee Winners:

Elissa Patterson of Oklahoma City

Ashley Arellano Becerra of Fort Smith, Arkansas

Braden McMasters of Emporia, Kansas

This article originally appeared on Salina Journal: McPherson College student receives $5K tuition award from Braum's