Abilene and Smoky Valley Railroad to become official Kansas heritage railroad

ABILENE — Kansas will soon have an official state heritage railroad and it's in the historic city of Abilene.

A week ago, the Kansas Legislature passed HB2481, which, among other things, designated the Abilene and Smoky Valley Railroad (A&SV) as the heritage railroad and also named the Atchison, Topeka and Santa Fe 3415, a 4-6-2 Pacific-type engine as Kansas' Official Steam Locomotive. The bill is awaiting Gov. Laura Kelly's signature, which is expected to come soon.

Ross Boelling, president and general manager for A&SV, said this designation is an honor and speaks to the work that volunteers have put into making this heritage railroad a reality.

“Our organization was founded three decades ago on the idea of preserving the legacy of railroads as builders of our state," Boelling said. "It’s great to make our mission an official Kansas tradition. More importantly, this designation is a great recognition of our volunteers and the tens of thousands of hours they have dedicated to the A&SV."

This new designation will help in various ways, including in grant writing as the railroad looks to raise funding for the 3415 locomotive, which went out of commission last year to undergo a Federal Railroad Administration mandatory overhaul.

A new seal for the Abilene and Smoky Valley Railroad incorporates the image of the ATSF 3415 locomotive and the designation of the railroad as the official state heritage railroad for Kansas.

Boelling said a new capital campaign for the overhaul is expected to be kicked off soon, and this new designation will be used to enhance this and other funding options.

Additionally, a new logo for the A&SV Railroad has been designed, incorporating the 3415 locomotive and the state designation.

How did the A&SV Railroad become Kansas' official heritage railroad?

The process to get this designation began earlier this year, with State Representative Scott Hill of Abilene, introducing two different bills, one each for the state heritage railroad designation and for the state steam locomotive designation.

Hill was inspired to introduce this bill after seeing and experiencing the A&SV Railroad first hand.

The Atchison, Topeka and Santa Fe 3415 steam locomotive travels along the Abilene and Smoky Valley Heritage Railroad line. The locomotive will soon be designated as the official state steam locomotive for Kansas after a bill was passed in the state legislature.

“The dedication of the volunteers was so inspirational … the dedication of the staff is indeed infectious,” Hill said. "The mechanic in me goes crazy every time I watch it in operation.”

The individual bills were eventually combined into a single bill and then bundled together with other transportation related bills. This final bundled bill was passed unanimously by the State House and State Senate.

Hill said support from the local community in testimony before the legislature, including from Abilene Convention and Visitors Bureau Director Julie Roller Weeks, fifth grade students from Enterprise Elementary School and from Abilene's St. Andrew's school, was crucial to getting this measure passed.

More: Abilene, Kansas, named one of 10 best historic small towns in America

“This proposal got lots of great support,” Hill said. "The idea caught on for a lot of legislators."

In addition to Rep. Hill, State Sen. J.R. Claeys of Salina championed the bill in the Senate.

What does this designation mean for Abilene?

The city of Abilene is full of history, including being the boyhood home of President Dwight Eisenhower, as well as a major stop along multiple cattle trails and railroads.

Weeks said this designation adds to the history and importance of Abilene as a destination for people looking to celebrate the city's colorful history.

“This recognition highlights our town's commitment to preserving our state's rich railroad heritage," said Weeks. "It's attractions like this that contribute to Abilene consistently being named a best small town, offering visitors a unique and immersive experience in our history and culture.”

More: New artists, musicians and food announced for Smoky Hill River Festival this June

Abilene and Smoky Valley Railroad excursion rides season underway

People looking to take a trip on the A&SV Railroad can do so now, as the organization's season for excursion rides opened last week at the train depot in Old Abilene Town, 200 S.E. Fifth St.

While the 3415 locomotive is out of commission during the 2024 current season, A&SF Railroad will be running trips using a diesel locomotive.

Tickets for Flint Hills Express Excursion train rides begin at $18 for children 11 and younger and $24 for adults. To see the train's schedule or to book a ride, visit the Ride With Us page on the railroad's website, asvrr.org/rides/.

This article originally appeared on Salina Journal: Abilene and Smoky Valley to become official Kansas heritage railroad