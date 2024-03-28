Hello sun: a cloudy morning unveils a sunny and cooler Thursday afternoon

Thursday morning sees temperatures in the middle to upper 30s. It will be a cloudy morning, but as high pressure builds out west, we’ll welcome back mostly sunny skies by the afternoon. It’ll be a breezy day at times, with wind gusts up to 30 mph expected. Temps will rise into the 40s by lunchtime and near 50 degrees to end your afternoon.

Good Friday begins with a few clouds for the lowlands while the mountains get cloudy skies and the chance for a snowflake or two. Temps will be in the 30s in the morning, warming up near 60 later in the day. It’s another breezy day, with wind gusts in the lowlands in excess of 30 mph, and stronger wind gusts possible across the mountains.

Saturday is a mild day with morning temps in the 40s, after which they’ll climb into the 60s in the afternoon. The morning should be dry, but we do run the chance for a few isolated showers later in the afternoon through the overnight. Western winds will continue to be breezy, with wind gusts pushing 30 mph at times.

Easter Sunday brings back the chance for a few showers with a wet commute possible for any morning church services. It won’t rain all day, with us enjoying a few breaks along the way, but keeping an umbrella around will help. It’s yet another mild day with morning temps near 50 with them rising into the middle 60s.

Our StormTracker 59 Predictor

Monday morning starts with the chance for rain showers with temps in the 50s. The chance of rain looks to remain for much of your Monday which can lead to a morning and evening commute. Expect a jump in temps with them getting into the upper 60s in the afternoon under mostly cloudy skies.

Tuesday brings in a cold front, creating chances for scattered showers and even the chance for a few thunderstorms later in the afternoon. We’ll start the morning with some showers, building in coverage toward the afternoon as our system crosses with some breezy winds possible. Temps in the afternoon look to get back into the 60s.

Wednesday brings in the chance for showers early in the morning, but we’ll see the chances decrease in the afternoon. Expect only a stray shower chance in the afternoon, mainly over the mountains. We’ll introduce cold, northwest winds on Wednesday, dropping our afternoon highs only into the 50s.

#WeatherTogether

In your extended forecast, after a brief cool down on Wednesday, we’ll see temps climb into the middle 50s by Thursday and eventually into the 60s into next weekend. High pressure will also build in, giving us an extended break of dry weather that looks to last through next weekend.

We are in spring forest fire season in West Virginia – this means don’t burn between 7 AM and 5 PM through May 31st. Low humidity values during the daytime, along with breezier and warmer conditions will at times increase the fire threat, hence the burn ban during most of the daytime. Follow all regulations or be faced with potential consequences, such as fines! In Virginia, the spring fire season continues through April 30th – don’t burn before 4 PM.

THURSDAY

Cloudy morning. Sunny afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the 50s

GOOD FRIDAY

Mix of sun & clouds. Dry afternoon. Highs in the 50s.

SATURDAY

Clouds and shower chances build. Warmer. Highs in the 60s.

EASTER SUNDAY

Chance for showers again. A few breaks. Highs in the 60s.

MONDAY

Chance for rain. Mostly cloudy & warm. Highs in the 60s.

TUESDAY

Scattered showers. A few thunderstorms are possible. Highs in the 60s.

WEDNESDAY

Chance of rain early. PM clearing. Cooler. Highs in the 50s.

THURSDAY

Partly cloudy morning. Mostly sunny PM. Highs in the 50s.

FRIDAY

Mostly sunny. Warming up. Highs in the 60s.

SATURDAY

Mix of sun & clouds. Still warm. Highs in the 60s.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.