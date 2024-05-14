Helicopter crew saw coyotes, not wolves, Nevada wildlife official says

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Coyotes, not wolves, were likely spotted by wildlife officials in Northern Nevada in late March.

That’s the conclusion from Nevada Department of Wildlife (NDOW) officials after two independent DNA analyses following a March 17 sighting by a helicopter crew near Merritt Mountain, north of Elko.

“While initial observations indicated the possibility of wolves in the area, the DNA results of the samples collected indicated that these animals were, in fact, coyotes,” stated NDOW Director Alan Jenne. “We appreciate the diligence of our biologists, assisting laboratory personnel and the public’s cooperation throughout this process and we will continue to monitor the area for any indication of wolf presence.”

There is “99.9% certainty” that the samples came from coyotes, NDOW said. Hair, feces and urine collected along the suspected tracks in the snow was sent to two independent genetic labs.

The sightings occurred as a helicopter crew contracted by NDOW was flying over over the area as part of a moose collaring project. Last week, the Nevada Board of Wildlife Commission approved issuing two tags for Nevada’s first moose hunt after estimating that 105 moose had established a population in the state.

The crew reported that the animals they saw from the helicopter resembled wolves.

Nevada isn’t known as wolf habitat, but wolves occasionally cross into the state. NDOW remains committed to monitoring wildlife populations and ensuring public safety.

The U.S. House voted April 30 to end federal protection for gray wolves, approving a bill that would remove them from the endangered species list across the lower 48 states.

“We understand the significance of such sightings and the importance of accurate identification,” Jenne added. “NDOW will continue to work closely with state and federal agencies to uphold our mission of protecting Nevada’s ecosystems and wildlife while also maintaining transparency as a top priority in all our communications with the public.”

