Heavy rain causes flooding in Nutley

NUTLEY, N.J. (PIX11) — The heavy flooding from Saturday’s rainfall temporarily shut down part of Passaic Avenue in Nutley, New Jersey.

The street has since reopened as much of the water has receded back into the Third River.

The heavy flooding impacted the nearby Memorial Park Two, which was completely submerged under water and touched the bottom half of several park benches.

Neighbors told PIX11 News they did not have issues with water seeping into their homes and basements.

Nutley police did not have to make any rescues in the area despite the significant flooding.

