Health First names Maryland health care executive Forde as its new president/CEO

Health First has named Maryland health care company executive Terry Forde as its new president and CEO. Forde will take over in August.

Forde is president and CEO of Adventist HealthCare, headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland, a suburb of Washington, D.C. Adventist HealthCare is one of Maryland's largest employers.

Forde will succeed Steve Johnson, who retired as Health First president and CEO in February 2023. Until Forde arrives in August, Kent Smith, chair of Health First's board of trustees, will remain as interim CEO of Health First.

Terry Forde

Johnson retires from Health First: Health First CEO Johnson retiring as head of Brevard's largest health care company

Health First is Brevard County's largest employer, with a staff of more than 9,500. It operates four hospitals ― Cape Canaveral Hospital in Cocoa Beach, Holmes Regional Medical Center in Melbourne, Palm Bay Hospital and Viera Hospital — as well as health insurance plans, a multispecialty medical group, and outpatient and wellness services.

“In Terry, we found an experienced and sympathetic leader who shares our passion for patient safety, is committed to providing high reliability, has a proven history of success, and tenacity in building strong, lasting culture,” Smith said. “The Space Coast welcomes Terry, and looks forward to his guidance to further Health First’s legacy of providing exceptional quality and compassionate care.”

In a statement released by the two hospital companies, Forde said: “It has been an honor to work with the dedicated leaders and team members of Adventist HealthCare, especially during the midst of a pandemic and significant change in the health industry. I am so glad to have been part of an organization dedicated to being the best choice for both patients and team members, and look forward to joining Health First to promote vibrant well-being in Florida.”

Health First was founded in 1995 when Cape Canaveral Hospital and Holmes Regional joined together to create a integrated health care delivery network and not-for-profit system.

Health First now is at a crossroads, recovering from financial losses that hit many hospital companies in recent years. It broke ground this year on a new $410 million hospital and medical office complex off State Road 520 on Merritt Island that will replace the current Cape Canaveral Hospital in 2027. And it recently expanded its health insurance coverage territory.

Emmanuel Asiedu, chair of the Adventist HealthCare board of directors, said Forde "has been a tireless advocate for championing our mission, driving improvement and expanding our services in order to provide physical, mental and spiritual healing to every person, every time. We are grateful for his many achievements and for the leadership system he established that will continue to guide our delivery of high-quality, compassionate care to our community."

Founded in 1907, Adventist HealthCare, is a faith-based, not-for-profit comprehensive health care system consisting of three community hospitals, one managed academic medical center and two specialty hospitals. It has more than 50 facilities across the Greater Washington, D.C., region. It has more than 10,000 employees and a network with more than 2,000 physicians.

Forde has served in a range of leadership roles over the past 17 years with health care organizations in Kansas, Missouri and Colorado.

From 2007 to 2011, he was chief executive officer for Parker Adventist Hospital in Parker, Colorado. From 2003 to 2007, he was chief financial officer and chief operating officer for Porter Adventist Hospital in Denver. During his tenures, he helped guide the two organizations through renovation and expansion, including two major capital projects totaling $177 million.

Forde received his Bachelor of Science in business administration from Union College in Lincoln, Nebraska, in 1993, and his Master of Business Administration from Mid-America Nazarene University in Olathe, Kansas, in 1996.

Adventist HealthCare is not affiliated with Altamonte Springs-based AdventHealth, which owns a 27% stake in Health First as part of a $350 million deal that took effect in January 2020.

Dave Berman is business editor at FLORIDA TODAY. Contact Berman at dberman@floridatoday.com, on X at @bydaveberman and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/dave.berman.54

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Health First names Maryland health executive Forde as president/CEO