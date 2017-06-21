Health Care Declassified No. 3: Senate bill still under construction, a day before scheduled rollout

Yahoo News peeks behind the curtain of secrecy surrounding the Republican health care bill to learn what we can about what it may contain. We’ll combine our own reporting with the best insights from around the Internet to give you the latest on the future of health care in America.

~

The wait is almost over: Senate Republicans will unveil their version of an Obamacare repeal bill Thursday, although concerns remain about how Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell will bridge divisions within his own party to get the measure passed.

Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, told reporters that the bill will be made public as a “discussion draft” on Thursday.

“The world will receive it [tomorrow],” Cornyn said, adding that he hoped his GOP colleagues would get a chance to see the bill before it’s made public.

But according to Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, key details in the bill are still “up in the air,” including whether to scale back Obamacare’s Medicaid expansion. More moderate members, such as Collins and Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, want to preserve pieces of the Medicaid program going forward, whereas other senators favor more significant cuts to the program.

One open question is what measure of inflation to use in calculating changes to Medicaid reimbursements to the states. The version of the American Health Care Act passed by the House pegged future reimbursements to the rate of inflation in medical costs. But there is a move among some senators to use the (generally lower) change in Consumer Price Index instead — making the bill even less generous than the version that President Trump reportedly considered too “mean.”

But Collins said there were other ways in which the the Senate bill might be more generous, including larger tax credits for consumers to buy health insurance, on a sliding scale that would give more help to lower-income taxpayers.

View photos Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn responds to reporters following the weekly GOP policy luncheon at the Capitol, June 20, 2017. (Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) More

“There have been a lot of discussions that lead me to believe that, for example, the tax credits in the Senate bill will be adjusted for income, whereas in the House bill they were not,” Collins said. “That is a major and a positive step.”

But frustration continues to mount among Republican senators not in the 13-member group working directly on the bill.

“I don’t know the specifics … that’s the problem,” Collins said, adding she has seen “not a thing” in the bill.

Members say it is impossible to know whether or not they support the bill until it is officially unveiled and they have a chance to review it.

“I won’t vote yes until I’ve satisfied myself that it’s a continuous improvement over what we currently have, and I’ll need information to make that determination,” Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., told Politico Tuesday. “I’ll have to see what the final bill is. And by the way, I think the American people ought to have enough time with the final bill as well.”

While it is unclear that McConnell has the 50 votes needed to approve the legislation, he has indicated that a vote will be held next Thursday after the Congressional Budget Office reviews the proposal.

Cornyn said a CBO score, which assesses the bill’s impact on premium prices and coverage, could be announced as early as Friday.

And while moderates like Collins have expressed concern about the proposal, some of the most conservative members in the Senate criticized the bill for not going far enough. Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., and Mike Lee, R-Utah, argue that the bill would preserve some of Obamacare’s key mechanisms and that it does not fulfill their pledge to repeal it.

“I think they’ve forgotten all the rallies where they said they were going to repeal it,” Paul told Bloomberg. “I mean, we had thousands of people standing up and cheering us on, saying they were going to repeal it. And now they’ve gotten kind of weak-kneed and I think they want to keep it.”