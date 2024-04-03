Hattiesburg's Live at Five concert series begins 16th year with Tommie 'T-Bone' Pruitt

Ellisville blues musician Tommie "T-Bone" Pruitt plays guitar and sings during the Live at Five free outdoor concert series in Town Square Park, Hattiesburg, Miss., Friday, April 1, 2022.

The Live at Five concert series is entering its 16th year, continuing the tradition with Tommie "T-Bone" Pruitt as the first act for the spring.

Pruitt is a local blues artist from Ellisville, who is just two weeks away from turning 91. He is a self-taught musician who has been entertaining audiences since his youth.

Live at Five offers free concerts at Town Square Park twice a year — in the spring and fall — at Town Square Park. The concerts begin at 5 p.m. Each season offers six weeks of concerts that are suitable for the entire family.

Guests are invited to bring lawn chairs and blankets as well as their own food and drinks, but food vendors also will have meals and beverages available for sale.

Children's art activities are provided free at the gazebo by Hattiesburg Arts Council and other groups will have face painting, arts and crafts for sale.

Live at Five was started in 2008 to bring attention to the downtown Hattiesburg area and support live music. It was a concept developed by architect Sarah Newton, whose parents volunteered at a similar event in Baton Rouge, and her husband Brad Newton, owner of the former Thirsty Hippo music venue. The stage is named for Sarah Newton's father, John Marshall, who died in 2007.

The concert series is now under the direction of Allison Neville, events and promotions coordinator for the Downtown Hattiesburg Association.

Live at Five spring lineup

April 5: Tommie “T-Bone” Pruitt

April 12: Pontchartrain Wrecks, presented by Jones

April 19: Thomas Hall

April 26: Jacob Arnold and the Bird Dogs

May 3: Mississippi Shakedown

May 10: The Crutches, presented by VisitHattiesburg

