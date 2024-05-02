Harvard lawyer Bob Graham had no fear of reporters

As Florida bids farewell to beloved former Gov. Bob Graham, now is a good time for lawyers to ask why they were having more fun and making more money in the 20th century.

A Harvard Law School graduate and member of the storied family that owned the Washington Post and television stations in Miami and Jacksonville that were known for hard-nosed investigative reporting and for bringing the lawsuit that gave us cameras in the courtroom, Graham left us with clues as to how lawyers operated in a time when the profession commanded the public's confidence and respect.

Then-Florida Gov. Bob Graham speaks with Herb Peyton, president of Gate Petroleum Company, about the transfer of Guana Lake to the state.

As the term mouthpiece suggests, lawyers of Graham's generation were presumed fearless and entirely capable of speaking for themselves, and certainly for the people they represent. Their entire job was looking into the eyes of judges, jurors, and Rotary Clubs and pleading their case. There was no better and more successful practitioner of the persuasive power of personal contact than Bob Graham, but by the time he retired from politics, mass media was more interested in dishing up breathless "hot takes" from pollsters, pundits and practitioners of political theater than doing the drudge work of putting sustained attention on "old news."

So it was that 10 years after the al Queda attacks of September 11, 2001, and six years after Graham left public office, he was willing and eager to work with Florida Bulldog https://www.floridabulldog.org/2024/04/bob-graham-9-11-the-fbi-and-me/ in keeping the heat on the FBI, whose leaders were working overtime to cover up connections between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the al Queda basecamp in Sarasota.

Graham was familiar with the byline of Bulldog editor Dan Christensen. His stories for The Miami Herald in 2006 about hidden and falsified court records in Broward, Miami-Dade, and other Florida counties brought about two unanimous Florida Supreme Court decisions outlawing those practices. Christensen’s stories about Broward County Sheriff Ken Jenne’s private business dealings sparked a federal corruption investigation that landed Jenne in prison in 2007.

So, it did not seem the least bit strange to Graham to take a two hour get-acquainted meeting with Christensen at Miami International Airport. No flacks. No entourage. No handlers young enough to be his grandchildren with degrees in "political communications" from his undergraduate alma mater. Just an opportunity for a committed public servant to bring a few more reporters and readers to the cause of justice for the 9/11 victims and accountability for Saudi Arabia's unimaginably cruel and ruthless government.

In the last decade of his life, Graham moved from reliable source to active participant in public forums aimed at raising awareness and funds for the independent journalism pioneered in Florida by Bulldog. Meanwhile, a remarkable number of lawyers, judges and elected public officials don't take meetings and don't return phone calls, having been convinced that they're too stupid to talk to the press and public the old-fashioned way.

Florence Snyder

Florence Beth Snyder is a retired lawyer living in Tallahassee, Florida.

