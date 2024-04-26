Handel’s ice cream shop opens first location in Bay Area

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KRON) — A national ice cream chain is opening its first location in the Bay Area. Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream officially opened on Thursday, April 25 in downtown Walnut Creek.

Handel’s newest shop is located at 1273 Locust St. It is open every day from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

“We chose Walnut Creek because we really wanted to give exposure to the entire East Bay,” said location owner James Greene. “We feel like Walnut Creek is one of those places where everyone comes in and meets up. Build a brand that way.”

The Walnut Creek location is starting with more than 45 flavors to serve, according to Handel’s Instagram page. Flavors include “Monkey Business,” “Graham Central Station,” “Midnight Madness” and “Pink Champagne” — just to name a few.

Greene told KRON4 that his top three flavors at the moment are Monkey Business, Cherry Magnolia and Pink Champagne.

Before the Walnut Creek location opened, the closest Handel’s ice cream shop to the Bay Area was in Elk Grove. Handel’s was founded in 1945 by Alice Handel in Youngstown, Ohio. It has since opened in 14 different states across the country.

