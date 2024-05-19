Hancock & Kelley: Jones says STL is in a renaissance, Cohen testimony, Butker kicks up controversy

It was another Sunday morning of sometimes heated but always civil political debate on Hancock and Kelley for Sunday, May 19, 2024.

Republican consultant John Hancock and Democratic consultant Michael Kelley discuss the following topics:

With St. Louis losing population more quickly than almost any other city in America, Mayor Tishaura Jones says the city is in a renaissance and that she’s running for a second term.

Michael Cohen becomes the star of a “debacle” for the prosecution in the criminal trial of former President Donald Trump.

President Joe Biden tells Trump, “Make my day, pal,” in calling for two debates.

And our quote of the week is from Kansas City Chief’s kicker Harrison Butker, who has kicked up a firestorm as a college commencement speaker with his thoughts on the roles of men and women.

