Hamilton woman pleads guilty to shooting ex in groin

May 16—A woman has admitted to shooting her ex-boyfriend in the groin at a Shuler Avenue residence late last year.

Tonya Nester, 36, was arrested after the shooting about 8:30 a.m. on Dec. 7 in the 1000 block of Shuler Avenue.

In February, a Butler County grand jury indict Nester for felonious assault and having weapons under disability.

On Thursday, Nester pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of attempted felonious assault and having weapons under disability. She faces a maximum of six years in prison, according to court records.

Butler County Common Pleas Judge Keith Spaeth set sentencing for June 20. She has been held in the county jail in lieu of a $100,000 bond since her arrest.

A 911 caller named Nester as the suspect, telling dispatchers she came to the residence, began arguing with the victim and shot him "between the legs."

The 39-year-old victim was able to take the gun away from Nester, according to the 911 call, and she fled heading east to Crawford Woods.

Nester was taken into custody on Caldwell Street, according to Hamilton Police.

The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment.