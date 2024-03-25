Hamilton County Juvenile Court's stance on runaway cases a miscarriage of justice

Hamilton County Juvenile Court Judge Kari L. Bloom no longer hears runaway complaints at all, deciding instead to ignore these charges whenever they appear on the docket and handle them unofficially, according to Hamilton County Prosecutor Melissa Powers.

Last fall, as thousands of fans gathered to cheer on the Bengals at the tailgate around the stadium, a teenager walked among them. She was pregnant. She was on the run. She was under 18. And she was being trafficked − pimped out and sold for sex to attendees of the raucous party that takes place every home game during the football season.

Caseworkers had her name, her information, and her history. She’d been missing since July 2023 and on the run from her foster care placement. Despite their efforts, she was still slipping through the cracks.

In January, an attorney from my office begged the Hamilton County Juvenile Court to issue a warrant to assist in safely locating the girl − a measure social workers believed would ultimately help the teen get out of a dangerous situation. A warrant would allow police who encountered the child to remove her immediately from the control of those who’d been selling her while she was underage, one of whom was a man around the age of 60. A warrant would allow law enforcement to take decisive measures to protect the teen and her baby. After all, two children were at risk, not one.

Instead, the court denied the request.

Court explains runaway policy: Hamilton County Juvenile Court takes the safety and protection of runaways seriously

I wish I could say this is a unique case. It isn’t. This tragedy is one of dozens playing out in our community every day. Last year, 113 children went missing from foster care. That’s a handful a month. And as of right now, many of them will remain missing.

Since July 2023, the Hamilton County Juvenile Court has refused to issue warrants for the runaways in our county. In fact, the court has gone further than that − Judges Kari Bloom and Stacey DeGraffenried now no longer hear runaway complaints at all, deciding instead to ignore these charges whenever they appear on the docket and handle them unofficially. In short, the Hamilton County Juvenile Court is not enforcing the law.

Hamilton County Juvenile Court Judge Stacey DeGraffenreid (pictured here in her former role as a Hamilton County assistant prosecutor) no longer hears runaway complaints at all, deciding instead to ignore these charges whenever they appear on the docket and handle them unofficially, according to Hamilton County Prosecutor Melissa Powers.

If a child runs away in Hamilton County tonight, parents, guardians and custodians have almost no legal support. The children don’t have much either.

And if police come across a missing runaway on the street, all the officers can do is try convincing the youth to come home, and to leave their current situation. A few strong words, some questions, and a lot of hope. That’s all that child will get.

It’s not enough.

Let me be clear − my office has no interest in criminalizing runaways. I understand the complexities that often arise in cases surrounding teens and juveniles. The prosecutors working for me understand this too. We do not want to lock up runaway children. We want to help them.

Troubled kids need support, guidance and understanding. Drugs, mental illness, family instability, poverty, trauma, sexual assaults and gangs often play large roles in these teens’ lives. They come to the juvenile court with multiple needs. Some have even carried out serious crimes and run away as a tactic to avoid accountability. By the time these minors stand in front of a judge, they have often traveled on a long and broken road. But the legal system cannot be another place that fails them.

A return to stronger policies must happen − and soon. The Hamilton County Juvenile Court must reconsider the stance on runways. Refusing to issue warrants and dismissing runaway cases from official court oversight is a miscarriage of justice, and a misunderstanding of the role of the court in protecting the safety of our children, families and communities.

Right now, the children of Hamilton County are suffering. They deserve our help and need our protection. This cannot continue.

Melissa Powers is the Hamilton County prosecutor.

Melissa Powers

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Hamilton County Juvenile Court is not enforcing the law on runaways