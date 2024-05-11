Haley out: Trump’s VP nominee shortlist shrinks

Donald Trump’s VP nominee shortlist just got even smaller, as the former president confirmed that Nikki Haley, his former primary challenger and UN Ambassador, isn’t in the running.

“Nikki Haley is not under consideration for the V.P. slot, but I wish her well,” Trump wrote on Truth Social, ending speculation that Haley, who ran against Trump in the 2024 primary before dropping out in March, is still nabbing nearly 20% of GOP votes in recent contests in Pennsylvania and Indiana. Haley didn’t endorse the apparent winner of the race, and previously said she wouldn’t take the VP job.

Trump, who is currently on criminal trial in New York for interfering in the 2016 election by making hush money payments to kill negative stories, will officially receive the party’s nomination in July at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, where a running mate is expected to be revealed. Mike Pence's nomination was announced in July of 2016, also around the time of the convention.

Also likely out is South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, once a frontrunner for a spot on the ticket. A passage in her book that grotesquely described her killing her dog Cricket drew bipartisan condemnation, with Trump himself reportedly “disgruntled” by the news.

The shortlist is unknown, but reports speculate that Vivek Ramaswany, Representative Elise Stefanik of New York, Sens. Marco Rubio of Florida and Tim Scott of South Carolina, and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum sit at the top of the list.

Trump is in search of a new running mate after he and former Vice President Pence parted ways, no doubt in part because his supporters chanted “hang Mike Pence” outside the Capitol Building on January 6th for his failure to participate in a plot to steal the election.