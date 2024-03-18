Hadwick leads in a 3-way State Assembly race. Who's ahead in senate, U.S. House contests?

Almost two weeks after Super Tuesday, California elections offices are still counting ballots cast in the 2024 Presidential Primary Election, including results in two California Legislature races and one U.S. House race.

As of Monday, March 18, two candidates running for California's Congressional District 1 and State Senate District 1 have solid leads.

But three of the four candidates running for Megan Dahle's State Assembly District 1 seat are in a tight race for the top two spots that advance to the General Election on Nov. 5.

Heather Hadwick of Modoc County continues to hold the lead in the assembly race with 35.7% of the votes. She overwhelmingly won in Siskiyou County with 56.9% of the vote, but lags behind in third place with 22.8% in Shasta County.

California Assembly District 1 candidates in the Presidential Primary Election on March 5, 2024. Left to right: Mark Mezzano, Melissa Hunt, Tenessa Audette and Heather Hadwick.

Redding Mayor Tenessa Audette of Redding is holding on to second place with 29.3% of votes district wide. But Redding City Councilman Mark Mezzano is just a few points behind, with 25.5% of district-wide votes, so it's still possible Mezzano could advance to November.

In Shasta County, Audette is winning second place with 27.7% of votes behind Mezzano, who so far received 35.9%.

But neither Redding candidate was popular with Siskiyou County voters, who placed Audette in a distant second with 19.2% and Mezzano with 17.1%, both behind Hadwick.

With 9.6% of votes district-wide, Anderson Vice Mayor Melissa Hunt remains a distant fourth.

Candidates running for U.S. Representative for California's District 1 in the Presidential Primary Election on March 5, 2024.

Voters decide which candidates advance in State Senate, Congressional District 1 races

While more results are pending, the top two candidates advancing to November in California's Congressional District 1 and State Senate District 1 races are likely clear cut.

Incumbent Doug LaMalfa leads the U.S. Congressional race with 66.6% of votes, ahead of Democratic challengers Rose Penelope Yee (22.7%) and Mike Doran (10.7%).

Yee will earn a spot on the November ballot with LaMalfa if she still holds second place when counties certify election results by the April 4 deadline.

Since only two candidates ran for State Senate District 1 in the primaries, the March 5 outcome was decided before votes were tallied.

Entrepreneur David Fennell of Chico and Assemblywoman Megan Dahle of Bieber are candidates for California State Senate, District 1 in 2024

California Assemblywoman Megan Dahle has a landslide lead with 77.2% of the vote over fellow Republican David Fennell of Chico. The Bieber businesswoman and current assemblywoman won 83.1% of Siskiyou County and 76.8% of Shasta County voters — almost as many as she won in her home county Lassen, where she so far pulled in 83.4% of votes.

Ballots were still being counted as of Monday, county elections offices reported.

Jessica Skropanic is a features reporter for the Record Searchlight/USA Today Network. She covers science, arts, social issues and news stories. Follow her on Twitter @RS_JSkropanic and on Facebook. Join Jessica in the Get Out! Nor Cal recreation Facebook group. To support and sustain this work, please subscribe today. Thank you.

This article originally appeared on Redding Record Searchlight: North State races: Who leads in bid for state legislature, U.S. House?