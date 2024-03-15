Shasta Supervisor Kevin Crye barely surviving in recall election for Redding's District 1

Shasta County Supervisor Kevin Crye is beating a recall election against him, which means if results hold, he will retain the District 1 seat in Redding and keep the Board of Supervisors under the control of a hard-line conservative majority through at least the end of 2024.

The latest wave of vote results released on Friday showed the percentage of no votes opposing Crye's removal was at 50.25%, according to the Shasta County Elections Department. The yes votes were at 49.75%.

The margin is 46 votes, with an estimated 1,208 unprocessed ballots that still need to be counted. The next update is scheduled for March 22.

With 4,527 votes, fewer District 1 residents have voted for the recall than the 4,929 people that signed the petition to put the recall on the ballot.

The thin margin of the possible defeat of the recall attempt from the March 5 primary would set up a high-stakes runoff for the District 3 seat held by Supervisor Mary Rickert. Voters will decide on that race in November.

Rickert, who is more moderate, is defending her seat in a three-way primary. She has received 40.42% of the vote and is likely to face Corkey Harmon who split votes with Win Carpenter. Harmon has received 32.14% of the vote, while Carpenter has received 27.44%.

Rickert and District 2 Supervisor Tim Garman have been in the minority on many votes, mostly recently in attempt to disband the Shasta County Elections Commission, a controversial advisory board created by Supervisor Patrick Jones and supported by Crye and Supervisor Chris Kelstrom.

With Jones on his way to losing his seat to challenger Matt Plummer and Allen Long winning in District 2, Rickert winning in the Nov. 5 election would almost certainly swing the board to a more moderate majority.

In the other supervisor races and ballot measures:

Long is barely avoiding a runoff with 50.31% of the vote in District 2. Laura Hobbs is finishing second with 19.07% of the vote.

Plummer has 59.69% of the vote, while Jones has 40.31% in the District 4 race.

Measure C , which would establish a two-term limit for members of the Board of Supervisors, had received 76.82% of yes votes, compared to 23.18% of no votes.

Measure D, which would establish Shasta County as a charter county, had received 55.61% of the yes votes, compared to 44.39% no votes.

