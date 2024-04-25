Gunfire exchange damages homes, vehicles off Oslo Road; search for shooters ongoing

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY – Homes and vehicles damaged in an exchange of gunfire by at least two men in an Oslo Road area neighborhood began what authorities said is an ongoing search for the suspected shooters.

Calls of gunshots with accounts of people fleeing throughout 11th Street Southwest and 16th Avenue Southwest turned into an “extensive search” overnight Tuesday, sheriff's officials said.

As deputies arrived and questioned witnesses just after 9 p.m. Tuesday, the continued sounds of gunfire drew at least 15 deputies who created a “very large perimeter” in the area known as Oslo Park, one block east of Osceola Magnet School.

“There were surveillance cameras that showed two individuals shooting at each other and running,” said Sgt. Kevin Jaworski. “An extensive search was conducted in the area with canine and multiple deputies, (and) for almost three hours they were on scene searching very systematically that area, but ultimately the two suspects were not located.”

Altogether four homes and two vehicles were damaged, but no injuries were reported, he said.

“Obviously four homes being struck could have the potential to be very dangerous for the occupants of the house(s) … (and) the potential to be pretty dangerous for the residents of that area,” Jaworksi said.

Detectives checking local hospitals didn't find any gunshot wound victims, he said.

The only description he said he could provide of the suspected shooters came from some home surveillance footage, which Jaworski said showed “two males,” and which he said appeared to be "shooting at each other."

No information was available Thursday about the caliber or style of weapon and, he said, images from the footage were also unavailable Thursday.

“We’d like anybody in that community that may know the identity of the subjects to please call us or call Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous,” he said.

Anyone with information can call the Sheriff's Office at 772-569-6700 or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 800-273-8477 (TIPS).

